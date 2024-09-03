City Court Extends Remand of Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai: A sessions court here on Tuesday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till September 5. The DMK leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till September 5.

When the case came up for hearing, Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1), an official of the City Union Bank who was formerly its Karur branch manager, was present for cross-examination. Defense counsel Gouthaman cross-examined him. As the cross-examination was not completed, the judge posted to September 5, further hearing of the case.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the then AIADMK regime.