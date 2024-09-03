ETV Bharat / state

City Court Extends Remand of Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji

author img

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

A court in Tamil Nadu extended former state minister Senthil Balaji's remand on September 5. Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam.

City Court Extends Remand of Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji
File photo of former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: A sessions court here on Tuesday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till September 5. The DMK leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till September 5.

When the case came up for hearing, Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1), an official of the City Union Bank who was formerly its Karur branch manager, was present for cross-examination. Defense counsel Gouthaman cross-examined him. As the cross-examination was not completed, the judge posted to September 5, further hearing of the case.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the then AIADMK regime.

Chennai: A sessions court here on Tuesday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till September 5. The DMK leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till September 5.

When the case came up for hearing, Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1), an official of the City Union Bank who was formerly its Karur branch manager, was present for cross-examination. Defense counsel Gouthaman cross-examined him. As the cross-examination was not completed, the judge posted to September 5, further hearing of the case.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the then AIADMK regime.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORMER TN MINISTER SENTHIL BALAJISENTHIL BALAJI REMAND EXTENDEDTAMIL NADUFORMER TN MINISTER SENTHIL BALAJI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.