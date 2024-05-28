City-Based builder Stabbed To Death in Karnataka's Bidar; Probe Launched

Hyderabad: A city-based builder was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Bidar district on May 25. According to police report, Kuppala Madhu (48) of Jeedimetla, a professional builder, was hit on the head with a stone and then stabbed to death with knives.

The accused fled from the spot after the murder. The Mannekelli Police have registered a case in Karnataka and investigation is underway.

Madhu is survived by his wife Venkata Lakshmi, and daughters Alekhya and Akhila. Preliminary investigation revealed that he often travelled to Bidar for official purposes. In one such official trip, he drove from Chintal to Bidar on May 24 with Renuka Prasad (32), Varun, and Likhit Siddhartha Reddy.

When his wife called at 10 pm on May 24, he said that he was returning to Hyderabad but an hour later, his phone was found to be switched off. On the morning of May 25, his dead body was found beside a car parked near the Mannekelli Police Station following which his family members were informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was stabbed on the head and hit with a sharp weapon such as a knife several times before he died. His family members alleged gold jewellery worth Rs.6 lakh and a huge sum of cash was missing from Madhu's body.

The family members have blamed the absconding murder of killing Madhu and stealing the gold and the cash. Police have zeroed down on Prasad, Varun and Reddy as they had accompanied Madhu to Bidar, suspecting the trio of hatching a plan to murder the builder.