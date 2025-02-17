CITU Worker Stabbed To Death In Pathanamthitta, Three In Custody

Pathanamthitta: A headload worker associated with the trade union CITU has been stabbed to death in this district, police said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Jithin (35), a native of Mampara in Perunad. He was active in the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), a pro CPI(M) trade union federation, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday following a clash between two groups at the Kochupalam area near Perunad, they said. Three men have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police added.

Jithin, who sustained severe stab injuries, was initially rushed to a government hospital in Perunad and later shifted to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta. However, he succumbed to his injuries, they said. Police have detained three youths—Akhil, Sharan, and Aromal—who are subjected to a detailed interrogation.

Their arrests will be recorded after further questioning, police said. Officials suspect that more individuals were involved, and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, reports suggested the involvement of BJP-RSS workers in the clash. However, the police have ruled out a political angle, stating that those in custody belong to different political outfits.

Two others were also injured in the incident, with one currently undergoing treatment at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. According to the initial probe, the murder is believed to have been triggered by a clash that took place a few days ago, police added. Perunad police have launched a probe to trace other suspects involved.