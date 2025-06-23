ETV Bharat / state

Citizens' Report Cards: Karnataka MLAs Neglect Constituency Development, Underperform On All Fronts

Bengaluru: Karnataka legislators continue to fall short in utilising the funds allocated for local development, leaving vital infrastructure projects delayed and public needs unmet. In the financial year 2024–25, only 32% of the Rs 1,448.95 crore available under the Karnataka Legislators' Local Area Development Scheme (KLLADS) was spent, leaving over Rs 988 crore unutilised in district treasury accounts.

The scheme allows each MLA and MLC to recommend development works worth up to Rs 2 crore annually for their constituency. The funds, managed through the Deputy Commissioners’ Personal Deposit (PD) accounts, can be used for projects such as roads, schools, drinking water, sanitation, anganwadis, and healthcare infrastructure. However, actual implementation depends on timely submission of proposals by legislators and efficient administrative follow-up.

According to the Planning and Statistics Department, only Rs 460.78 crore was spent in 2024–25. This follows a similar pattern in previous years: 17.35% utilisation in 2023–24 (Rs 218 crore of Rs 1,256 crore) and 46% in 2022–23 (Rs 594.32 crore of Rs 1,292 crore). These figures highlight a worrying disconnect between the funds allocated and their actual use.

Administrative and Political Hurdles

Officials point to a range of reasons for the low utilisation: Delays in MLAs submitting proposals, slow approval processes, lack of follow-through by executing agencies, and delays in payments to contractors. Many MLAs reportedly miss the June deadline to submit their annual plans, resulting in further administrative delays.

Districts such as Raichur (16%), Kalaburagi (17%), Bidar (18%) and Belagavi (20%) were among the lowest performers in 2024–25. In contrast, Vijayapura and Gadag (51%), Vijayanagar (49%), and Hassan (47%) showed relatively better utilisation.

In Bengaluru Urban district, only 39% of the available funds were used. A deeper look into the city’s legislators reveals mixed performances, as highlighted in new report cards released by civic group CIVIC Bangalore.

Bengaluru MLAs Under Scrutiny

CIVIC Bangalore, a city-based organisation focused on citizen accountability, has published “Citizen Report Cards” assessing the performance of Bengaluru’s 32 MLAs. These reports, based on legislative records, financial disclosures, and public data, reveal troubling trends.



Only four Bengaluru MLAs used the entire Rs 4 crore allotted over the last two years. Twenty-two percent used more than 90%, but Rs 40.79 crore remains unspent. Another Rs 4.84 crore may lapse if not allocated before the deadline. Shockingly, Mahadevapura MLA S. Manjula had not allocated a single rupee from her fund.

“The failure to use public money is not just inefficiency—it reflects lack of commitment to citizens,” said Kathyayini Chamaraj, Chairperson of CIVIC Bangalore. “These funds were meant for urgent infrastructure and service delivery in a rapidly growing city like Bengaluru.”

Lack of Legislative Engagement

Performance in the Assembly was also uneven. While N. Shreenivasaiah of Nelamangala had 100% attendance, only 29% of MLAs attended over 90% of sessions. Priya Krishna, representing Govindarajanagar, had the lowest attendance at 53.62%.