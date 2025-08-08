Citizens Question BBMPs Silence After Congress Floods Freedom Park Surrounding Areas With Flexes

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: After the Congress party held a massive protest at Freedom Park over alleged electoral fraud, the city’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is facing backlash for its silence on the widespread installation of party flexes, banners, and hoardings across Bengaluru. Citizens and civic activists have raised questions about the civic agency’s selective enforcement of laws, accusing it of turning a blind eye when political parties are involved.
Congress Holds Rally Over 'Vote Theft' #VoteChori Allegations
The protest, led by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, focused on alleged manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the rally, Gandhi presented what he called “solid evidence” of vote fraud, including a PowerPoint presentation and stacks of printed voter lists.
According to Gandhi, over 1,00,250 fake votes were registered in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment under the Bengaluru Central constituency. He alleged that the Election Commission facilitated the fraud through five distinct methods, and suggested that similar malpractice could have occurred in 25 other constituencies where the BJP won with slim margins of around 33,000 votes or less.
“The Prime Minister has stolen votes to stay in power,” Gandhi said, addressing a crowd of supporters and party workers.
BBMP Silent On Banner Rule Violations
Ahead of the protest, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) installed numerous flexes and banners featuring senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Mahadevapura candidate Mansoor Ali Khan and many other Congress leaders around Freedom Park and adjoining roads.
This has drawn criticism from the public, as the Karnataka High Court had earlier directed a blanket ban on flexes and banners in Bengaluru, citing environmental concerns. The BBMP is known to routinely penalize individuals and small business owners for similar violations. However, in this case, no action has been taken.
Mazhar Ahmed, a social activist, questioned the civic body’s silence, “Are penalties over violations limited to common people and not politicians and political parties?”
Civic activist Prashant echoed similar concerns, “The BBMP shouldn't practice double standards. The law should be equal for all, irrespective of whether the violator is a politician or a political party in power. The law must take its own course.”
Activist Swarnima said, “Are penalties over violations limited to common people and not politicians and political parties? Why is the BBMP silent now? Shouldn't the law be equal for all, and that the BBMP must act against all violators irrespective of whether the political party is in power?”
BBMP Refuses To Comment
When ETV Bharat contacted BBMP officials to clarify their stance on the violation of the flex and banner ban, the officials declined to respond, offering no explanation for the inaction. Their silence has only intensified the perception of unequal treatment and lack of accountability.
Also Read
SIR 'Institutionalised Chori'; EC Colluding With BJP To Carry Out 'Vote Theft': Rahul
Kharge, Sonia Other Opposition MPs Protest Against SIR In Parliament