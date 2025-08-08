ETV Bharat / state

Citizens Question BBMPs Silence After Congress Floods Freedom Park Surrounding Areas With Flexes

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: After the Congress party held a massive protest at Freedom Park over alleged electoral fraud, the city’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is facing backlash for its silence on the widespread installation of party flexes, banners, and hoardings across Bengaluru. Citizens and civic activists have raised questions about the civic agency’s selective enforcement of laws, accusing it of turning a blind eye when political parties are involved.

Congress Holds Rally Over 'Vote Theft' #VoteChori Allegations

The protest, led by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, focused on alleged manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the rally, Gandhi presented what he called “solid evidence” of vote fraud, including a PowerPoint presentation and stacks of printed voter lists.

According to Gandhi, over 1,00,250 fake votes were registered in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment under the Bengaluru Central constituency. He alleged that the Election Commission facilitated the fraud through five distinct methods, and suggested that similar malpractice could have occurred in 25 other constituencies where the BJP won with slim margins of around 33,000 votes or less.

“The Prime Minister has stolen votes to stay in power,” Gandhi said, addressing a crowd of supporters and party workers.

BBMP Silent On Banner Rule Violations

Ahead of the protest, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) installed numerous flexes and banners featuring senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Mahadevapura candidate Mansoor Ali Khan and many other Congress leaders around Freedom Park and adjoining roads.