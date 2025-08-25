ETV Bharat / state

Citizen Group Urges Governor To Halt KTCDA Amendment Bill Reducing Bengaluru's Lake Buffers

Bengaluru: A delegation of citizens and activists met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday, submitting a memorandum urging him to reject a recently passed amendment that significantly reduces protected zones around the city's lakes.

The group, Bengaluru Town Hall, argues that the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) Amendment Bill 2025 poses a severe threat to the city’s water security and ecosystem. The bill, passed by the state legislature, replaces a uniform 30-meter buffer around all lakes with a scaled system. It reduces the protected area to as little as 3 meters for lakes smaller than one acre.

Science vs legislation

The memorandum details how the amendment contradicts scientific recommendations. Experts cited in the document state that urban lakes require a buffer of 100 to 300 meters to effectively filter pollutants, host biodiversity, and provide crucial flood resilience.

“The present lake buffer zone of 30 M itself is insufficient, and the real requirement is nearly 300 M to achieve ecosystem balance,” the memorandum states, summarising the consensus from a public consultation with hydrology and environment experts held on August 9.

The delegation highlighted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had previously mandated a 75-meter buffer for Bengaluru's lakes in a 2016 ruling, recognising that 30 meters was inadequate for flood containment and water quality. This order was later reversed by the Supreme Court.

Constitutional and environmental concerns

The group contends the bill violates constitutional principles. They point to Article 51-A(g), which outlines a fundamental duty for citizens to protect the environment, and Article 21, which the Supreme Court has interpreted to include the right to a healthy environment and clean drinking water.