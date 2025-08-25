Citizen Group Urges Governor To Halt KTCDA Amendment Bill Reducing Bengaluru's Lake Buffers

Bengaluru: A delegation of citizens and activists met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday, submitting a memorandum urging him to reject a recently passed amendment that significantly reduces protected zones around the city's lakes.
The group, Bengaluru Town Hall, argues that the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) Amendment Bill 2025 poses a severe threat to the city’s water security and ecosystem. The bill, passed by the state legislature, replaces a uniform 30-meter buffer around all lakes with a scaled system. It reduces the protected area to as little as 3 meters for lakes smaller than one acre.
Science vs legislation
The memorandum details how the amendment contradicts scientific recommendations. Experts cited in the document state that urban lakes require a buffer of 100 to 300 meters to effectively filter pollutants, host biodiversity, and provide crucial flood resilience.
“The present lake buffer zone of 30 M itself is insufficient, and the real requirement is nearly 300 M to achieve ecosystem balance,” the memorandum states, summarising the consensus from a public consultation with hydrology and environment experts held on August 9.
The delegation highlighted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had previously mandated a 75-meter buffer for Bengaluru's lakes in a 2016 ruling, recognising that 30 meters was inadequate for flood containment and water quality. This order was later reversed by the Supreme Court.
Constitutional and environmental concerns
The group contends the bill violates constitutional principles. They point to Article 51-A(g), which outlines a fundamental duty for citizens to protect the environment, and Article 21, which the Supreme Court has interpreted to include the right to a healthy environment and clean drinking water.
“This amendment is anti-people, anti-environment, and pro-encroachment. It will accelerate urban flooding, worsen the city’s water crisis, and destroy what little biodiversity remains,” says Sandeep Anirudhan.
The move has been widely criticised in media editorials and by opposition parties, with many labelling it a concession to real estate interests that will legitimise existing encroachments and enable new construction dangerously close to water bodies.
A call for consultation and conservation
A key grievance is the lack of public consultation. The delegation stated the government did not constitute an expert committee or hold public discussions before passing the bill.
Actor and activist Prakash Belawadi, who was part of the delegation, said, “We will be taking all the required inputs from experts and citizens to compile solid proof, data and information to fight the proposed amendment.”
"We will have no choice but to knock on the doors of the court if the bill receives assent from the Governor," said Rajkumar Dugar, Founder of Citizens For Citizens.
The citizens’ memorandum requests the Governor to either withhold assent or send the bill to the President for review, given its implications for constitutional rights and environmental protection. They advocate for strengthening, not weakening, lake buffer zones to ensure water security for future generations. The bill is now with the Governor for his consideration.