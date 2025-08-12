Citing Quran And Hadith, Gujarat High Court Says A Muslim Couple Can End Marriage By Verbal Mutual Consent

Ahmedabad: In a significant development, the Gujarat High Court has held that a Muslim couple can dissolve marriage through 'Mubaraat', a divorce through mutual consent for which a written agreement is not required, while citing the Holy Quran and Hadith.

A bench of Justice A.Y. Kogje and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda also quashed the decision of a Rajkot family court, which rejected the plea by the couple seeking divorce through Mubaraat.

The family court said that the case was not maintainable while citing Section 7 of the Family Court Act. The court also said that there was no written agreement for divorce, so the divorce petition cannot be accepted. The couple later challenged the family court decision in the Gujarat High Court, which set aside the decision.

High Court Cites Quran And Hadith

The Gujarat High Court granted relief to the couple saying that a Muslim marriage can be terminated through Mubaraat saying the same was permissible in the Holy Quran, the final authentic book in Islam and the Hadith, a collection of the sayings of the holy Prophet of Islam which forms the major source of guidance for Muslims after the Quran.

The Case

The Muslim couple from Rajkot got married a few years ago, but differences arose between them and the husband and wife decided to separate by mutual consent. The couple had filed a divorce petition in the family court to end the marriage through 'Mubaraat', which was turned down prompting them to approach the High Court.