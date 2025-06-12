CISF Takes Over Security Of Srinagar Central Jail, Expands Role In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun its takeover of the jail security in Jammu and Kashmir. Starting with the high-profile ‘Central Jail Srinagar’ in the capital city, one of the most sensitive correctional facilities in the Union Territory, the CISF has officially announced the development.

This development marks a major expansion of the CISF’s mandate in Jammu and Kashmir, which began with its deployment at Jammu and Srinagar airports in 2020. With years of experience guarding critical infrastructure across the country, CISF personnel are now bringing their layered security protocol, discipline, and technological prowess to the Union Territory’s overcrowded and increasingly vulnerable prison system.

“We also secure you where we don’t want you to be,” a CISF spokesperson said. “Our dedicated personnel operate with the highest standards of professionalism to safeguard this critical institution. The objective is not just keeping threats out but ensuring that inmates are securely housed and law and order is maintained within the facility.”

The Central Jail Srinagar, now officially under CISF protection, has long been regarded as a high-security installation, both for its strategic location and the sensitive nature of its inmate population. High-profile terrorists and political prisoners have often been held in the facility.

The development comes amid growing concerns about the number of inmates. Prisons in Jammu and Kashmir are currently running at 137.2% capacity as of April 30, 2025. According to data from the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department, 5,295 prisoners are being housed in JK jails in spaces intended to hold just 3,860 inmates.

The UT currently has 15 prison facilities, including two central jails — in Kot Bhalwal and Srinagar — district jails in various districts, a holding centre, and a correctional home. Kot Bhalwal, the largest facility, was built to house 902 inmates, while Sub Jail Reasi, the smallest, has a capacity of just 26.

The CISF had, in February 2020, taken over the security of Srinagar Airport, and now the CISF taking charge of JK prisons is seen as a crucial move since jails are increasingly being used as focal centres for both internal threats and radicalisation issues.

"We are gradually taking over the security of other jails in J&K,” the spokesperson said, noting that CISF units have been deployed at vital points across the facility, including entry and exit gates, watchtowers, and surveillance hubs.

Advanced screening systems, sniffer dog squads, CCTV surveillance, and biometric access controls are being integrated into the jail’s new standard operating procedures. The takeover aligns with larger efforts to restructure prisons. With the recent adoption of the Prison Manual, 2022, by the J&K Government, the correctional framework in the area is now consistent with the Model Prison Manual of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department still manages the custodial, administrative, and reformative aspects of the jail system, even though the CISF is now in charge of security operations. Additionally, the agency runs the Institute of Correctional Services in Mishriwala, which provides prison staff with both introductory and retraining courses. It additionally manages a holding centre under its jurisdiction.

Security analysts say the CISF’s inclusion in prison management adds a robust layer to the internal security ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir, where jails have occasionally been points of unrest, intelligence activity, and even escape attempts in the past.

“This is not just about guarding walls and gates,” said a retired prison official familiar with the transition. “It’s about anticipating and neutralising emerging threats, and bringing a culture of accountability, discipline, and vigilance to institutions that have, for too long, operated under strain.”