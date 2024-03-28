CISF jawan from Telangana shoots himself dead at Kolkata airport

Following a gunshot sound colleagues dead body of C. Vishnu (25), who was attached with CISF from 2022, and a resident of Telangana, lying in a pool of blood at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Kolkata: A CISF jawan allegedly shot himself dead at Gate number 5 of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Thursday. As the regular routine work was being conducted at the airport in the morning, the jawans were alerted by the sound of a gunshot.

When the other CISF jawans rushed to the spot they saw their colleague lying in a pool of blood. He was promptly shifted to a private hospital near the airport. However, he soon died there.

The deceased CISF jawan has been identified as C. Vishnu (25). He was attached with CISF from 2022, and was an original resident of Telangana. Following the incident there was tension at the airport premises.

The top officials of CISF and the cops from the local police station rushed to the spot. An investigation is on to find out the reason behind his suicide.

