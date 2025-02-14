CISF Constable From Bihar To Be Award Medal For Gallantry For Courage Under Fire In J&K

Nalanda: CISF constable Punit Kumar, a resident of Mokama in Bihar, will be conferred the Award of Medal for Gallantry by President Droupadi Murmu on March 10.

The medal will be given to Kumar for his courage and steadfast devotion to duty during an encounter with militants at Sanjawan check post in Jammu and Kashmir on April 21, 2022. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kumar recalled he had finished his duty at Sanjawan check post and was supposed to leave for his camp. As soon as a vehicle arrived to pick up soldiers from their places of duty, militants started firing at it. "The moment cannot be described in words. As soon as the firing started, we took positions. The terrorists were firing with assault rifles and Under Barrel Grenade Launchers which is fired from AK-47," he said. Kumar said all troopers present at the spot took positions as is taught during training. After an intense gunfight of around two-and-a-half hours, all the militants were killed but Punit received a gunshot wound in his hand. Unfortunately, an assistant sub-inspector Shankar Prasad Patel was martyred. At least 10 soldiers involved in the gunfight with the terrorists were recommended for the gallantry award.

Kumar hails from Shivnar village in Mokama, 95 km from state capital Patna. His father Saroj Singh is an LIC advisor. His cousin and uncle are serving in Jharkhand Police. "I have always been fond of uniform because my grandfather, my uncle and a cousin are in the Bihar Police. I got inspired by them," he said. Kumar said that after completing his school education from Barhiya, he graduated from Barh College. During this time, he appeared the SSC GD exam and cleared it in the first attempt in 2015. After undergoing basic training, his first posting was in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also posted at Delhi Metro and currently is posted in GAIL plant at Vijaypur in of Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar's mother Nutan Devi and father Saroj are elated at the son's achievement. Saroj said when he turned on the TV on April 22, 2022, he got to know of the incident. After this, he called his son-in-law who is also serving in CISF. "I got to know from my son-in-law that there was a terrorist attack but Punit is safe. Now he will be felicitated by the President and we will attend the ceremony," he said.