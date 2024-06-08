CISF Constable's Suspension or Dismissal From Service Is Wrong: Rakesh Tikait On Ranaut Slap Row

Muzaffarnagar: Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has called for a thorough investigation into the incident of the CISF woman personnel allegedly slapping actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. It is to be probed as to why it happened, he said.

On Thursday, Ranaut had shared a video saying she was slapped by a CISF security personnel during security check at Chandigarh airport. Following which, Kulwinder Kaur, the security personnel, was suspended while a probe was launched and CISF has ordered a court of inquiry.

Talking to media persons, Tikait said the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated. "It is absolutely wrong to suspend the security personnel. At the Chandigarh airport, there was an argument between Ranaut and Kulwinder. The CISF constable is heard to have slapped the actor. There was an argument and she did not hit Ranaut," Tikait said.

He further said that Ranaut had earlier given a statement that women protestors took money to join the farmers' movement. "This statement was wrong and it has hurt the sentiments of all farmers. The CISF personnel was also hurt because of this and raised questions on her statement. The entire Punjab is with Kulwinder," he said.

"Whatever mistakes she have made, charges can be imposed on her. But suspending her or dismissing her from service is wrong. There is no need to exaggerate the issue. It needs to be probed as to why the incident happened," he added.

In a message to the politicians, Tikait said they must stop calling Punjabis as Khalistanis or their supporters.

Also, the Bhim Army Jai Bhim has thrown its weight behind the CISF constable and warned of agitation if any action is taken against her. In Saharanpur, Bhim Army Jai Bhim national president Manjit Singh Nautiyal said that Ranaut has to bear the brunt of her incorrect statement on farmers agitation.

"Farmers or their organisations do not call anyone by paying money. The public itself is aware of its rights. The farmers are angry with the BJP and Ranaut," Nautiyal said.

