CISF Coastal Cyclothon Celebrates Milestone In Chennai

Chennai: The city of Chennai is abuzz with excitement as it welcomes the CISF Coastal Cyclothon 2025, a pioneering initiative. The cyclothon, a first-of-its-kind endeavor covering 6,553 km of India’s coastline, arrived in Chennai on March 24th, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

A mega event was organised at Marina Beach to honour and motivate the cycleists of the CISF coastal cyclothon 2025. The event started at 5 PM with the grand welcome of the cyclists, followed by the arrival of the chief guests. The event was graced by former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, prominent philanthropist and cultural activist; Shiny Kurisingal Wilson, retired eminent Indian athlete; actress Aishwarya Rajesh and others.

The event also included several cultural events like Bharatnatyam dance, Tamil martial arts Silambam, musical performance by On The Street Band, cultural programme by local fishing community, Assamese Bihu dance and Punjabi Giddha.

Former India cricketers Mahendra Singh and K Srikkanth at the CISF Coastal Cyclone in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

The impact of the Cyclothon has been immense, with direct engagement of over 20 lakh people and more than 80 lakh engagements on social media, demonstrating its widespread reach and success in mobilizing public support.

This historic ride, now two-thirds complete with approximately 4,700 km covered, is more than just a physical feat; it's a powerful movement to raise awareness among local populations about the crucial importance of coastal security and community empowerment. Throughout this pioneering undertaking, CISF personnel have prioritised robust public interaction, organising events designed to forge stronger ties between coastal communities and security agencies, ultimately creating a more effective and collaborative security network along India's coastline.

Having already journeyed through numerous villages, towns, and cities across seven States and Union Territories, the cyclists have covered significant ground. While one team has reached Karnataka on the west coast, the other made its way to Tamil Nadu on the eastern coast.

The communities have demonstrated their affection and appreciation for the CISF, acknowledging the force's vital role in safeguarding the nation's economic infrastructure. As the cyclists continue their expedition, they will proceed along the coastal stretches of Kerala and Puducherry, carrying the message of coastal security and community empowerment. The grand culmination of this mammoth exercise is scheduled for March 31st at Kanyakumari, where both teams will converge, marking the end of this extraordinary endeavor.

Milestones Achieved So Far