Circuit House Staff Accuses Chhattisgarh Minister Of Assault; Congress Seeks Dismissal
Khitendra Pandey(36), the victim, submitted a complaint at Kotwali police station on Saturday night, seeking an FIR against Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Bastar: An employee of Jagdalpur Circuit House has accused Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap of assault. Though the minister has refuted it.
Khitendra Pandey (36), the victim, submitted a police complaint at Kotwali police station on Saturday night, seeking an FIR against the minister. "Pandey has submitted a complaint at Kotwali police station, and further inquiry is underway," Bastar SP Shalabh Sinha said.
Pandey alleged the minister assaulted and abused him on Saturday evening at the Circuit House, claiming he did not unlock guest rooms in the facility. "I have been working here for the last 20 years. At around 7.30 pm on Saturday, I was cooking snacks for the minister when his personal security officer came up to me and called me. When I went there, Minister Kedar Kashyap started abusing me using obscene words. He held my collar and started thrashing me. His personal assistant rescued me and took me away," Pandey claimed.
He alleged the minister thrashed him, claiming he did not unlock the guest rooms. "I don't know anything about it. All three rooms were already open," he said, claiming that he had been suffering from paralysis and said he and his wife sought justice.
The issue has intensified a political debate in the state, with the Congress state president Deepak Baij demanding dismissal of the minister. "The incident is condemnable. This is not the first case of assault by Kashyap. Earlier in 2018, he had beaten up people in the Kondagaon Circuit House. Kashyap is intoxicated with power. Due to which he has forgotten the public who voted for him. Just as the BJP created a ruckus all over the country on the issue of abusing the mother of the Prime Minister, similarly, the minister has abused the mother of a daily wage employee. Will the BJP take action by giving notice to the minister?" Baij asked in a press conference.
"Beating and verbally abusing a poor employee reflects the character of the BJP. This shows what the honour of a mother truly means to them. The act committed by Minister Kedar Kashyap is not only condemnable but also shameful," he shared on X.
एक गरीब कर्मचारी को अभद्र गालियां देकर मार पीट करना भाजपा के चरित्र को दर्शाता है— Deepak Baij (@DeepakBaijINC) September 7, 2025
इससे पता चलता है कि इनके लिए मां के सम्मान के असल में क्या मायने हैं
मंत्री केदार कश्यप ने जो कृत्य किया है वो ना केवल निंदनीय है बल्कि शर्मनाक भी हैं pic.twitter.com/5t7CyQRFdU
Demanding Kashyap's resignation, Baij said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai should expel him from the ministership and the party. "Will the victim get justice, or will he be removed from his post is the biggest question," he said.
Denying Baij's claim, Kashyap said Congress spreads various kinds of misleading propaganda. "Congress is left with no issue to raise and has fabricated the Circuit House incident to spread false information on social media. No incident of any assault has taken place. Congress is only trying to take political advantage by making baseless allegations," he added.
In a statement posted on his social media group, Kashyap said, "Our workers are like deities to me, and their insult is intolerable. Congress is issue-less, and the only work left for it is to spread misleading propaganda. The kind of incident that is being talked about has not happened at all."
Senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel uploaded a video of the employee levelling allegations against the minister on X and wrote, "Is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother a mother, or are everyone's mother also mothers? Now BJP has to answer this question."
सिर्फ़ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की मां ही मां हैं या सबकी मां भी मां हैं?— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 6, 2025
अब इस सवाल का जवाब भाजपा को देना है।
केदार कश्यप छत्तीसगढ़ के एक वरिष्ठ मंत्री हैं। इन्होंने जगदलपुर, बस्तर में एक कर्मचारी को मां बहन की गाली भी दी और कॉलर पकड़ कर मारा भी।
मां की गाली देने वाले… pic.twitter.com/H8kPT2NoAq
Kedar Kashyap is a senior minister of Chhattisgarh. He abused an employee in Jagdalpur and also hit him by grabbing his collar, Baghel alleged. The BJP should accept the resignation of the minister. He should also apologise publicly, the Congress leader said.
"It would be good if he apologises while crying, but if the tears have dried up, then it will do even without crying," he quipped.
