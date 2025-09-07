ETV Bharat / state

Circuit House Staff Accuses Chhattisgarh Minister Of Assault; Congress Seeks Dismissal

Bastar: An employee of Jagdalpur Circuit House has accused Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap of assault. Though the minister has refuted it.

Khitendra Pandey (36), the victim, submitted a police complaint at Kotwali police station on Saturday night, seeking an FIR against the minister. "Pandey has submitted a complaint at Kotwali police station, and further inquiry is underway," Bastar SP Shalabh Sinha said.

Pandey alleged the minister assaulted and abused him on Saturday evening at the Circuit House, claiming he did not unlock guest rooms in the facility. "I have been working here for the last 20 years. At around 7.30 pm on Saturday, I was cooking snacks for the minister when his personal security officer came up to me and called me. When I went there, Minister Kedar Kashyap started abusing me using obscene words. He held my collar and started thrashing me. His personal assistant rescued me and took me away," Pandey claimed.

He alleged the minister thrashed him, claiming he did not unlock the guest rooms. "I don't know anything about it. All three rooms were already open," he said, claiming that he had been suffering from paralysis and said he and his wife sought justice.

Khitendra Pandey (36), the victim. (ETV Bharat)

The issue has intensified a political debate in the state, with the Congress state president Deepak Baij demanding dismissal of the minister. "The incident is condemnable. This is not the first case of assault by Kashyap. Earlier in 2018, he had beaten up people in the Kondagaon Circuit House. Kashyap is intoxicated with power. Due to which he has forgotten the public who voted for him. Just as the BJP created a ruckus all over the country on the issue of abusing the mother of the Prime Minister, similarly, the minister has abused the mother of a daily wage employee. Will the BJP take action by giving notice to the minister?" Baij asked in a press conference.