CIK Raids Multiple Locations In Anantnag, Kulgam Districts Of J&K

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police on Saturday conducted raids in District Jail Kehribal Mattan in Anantnag and two villages in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that CIK teams reached District Jail Mattan in Anantnag to conduct searches in different blocks, barracks of District Jail.

This search operation is said to be part of an ongoing investigation into a terror related case wherein during investigations, technical signatures found inside the District Jail premises.

According to an official, the CIK teams have also reached the Sonigam and Chawalgam areas of District Kulgam for similar raids, the top official said. The raids have been planned and conducted on the basis of a search warrant obtained from the competent court.

The raids come a day after the Kulgam Police attached a single-storey house under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the south Kashmir district. The property registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a resident of Chenigam in the Frisal area, spans 10 marlas of land, according to an official spokesperson.

The seizure was made in case FIR No. 53/2024 registered at Police Station Yaripora and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate.