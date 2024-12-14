ETV Bharat / state

CIK Raids Multiple Locations In Anantnag, Kulgam Districts Of J&K

The raids were conducted in District Jail Kehribal Mattan in Anantnag and two villages in Kulgam.

Representational image
Representational image (File/ ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police on Saturday conducted raids in District Jail Kehribal Mattan in Anantnag and two villages in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that CIK teams reached District Jail Mattan in Anantnag to conduct searches in different blocks, barracks of District Jail.

This search operation is said to be part of an ongoing investigation into a terror related case wherein during investigations, technical signatures found inside the District Jail premises.

According to an official, the CIK teams have also reached the Sonigam and Chawalgam areas of District Kulgam for similar raids, the top official said. The raids have been planned and conducted on the basis of a search warrant obtained from the competent court.

The raids come a day after the Kulgam Police attached a single-storey house under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the south Kashmir district. The property registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a resident of Chenigam in the Frisal area, spans 10 marlas of land, according to an official spokesperson.

The seizure was made in case FIR No. 53/2024 registered at Police Station Yaripora and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate.

Read more:

  1. NIA Searches House Of Islamic Cleric In Dungarpur To Probe Terror Conspiracy
  2. Gangster-Terror Nexus: NIA Raids 9 Locations In Punjab, Haryana
  3. NIA Raids 22 Locations In Global Human Trafficking-Cyber Fraud Case

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police on Saturday conducted raids in District Jail Kehribal Mattan in Anantnag and two villages in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that CIK teams reached District Jail Mattan in Anantnag to conduct searches in different blocks, barracks of District Jail.

This search operation is said to be part of an ongoing investigation into a terror related case wherein during investigations, technical signatures found inside the District Jail premises.

According to an official, the CIK teams have also reached the Sonigam and Chawalgam areas of District Kulgam for similar raids, the top official said. The raids have been planned and conducted on the basis of a search warrant obtained from the competent court.

The raids come a day after the Kulgam Police attached a single-storey house under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the south Kashmir district. The property registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a resident of Chenigam in the Frisal area, spans 10 marlas of land, according to an official spokesperson.

The seizure was made in case FIR No. 53/2024 registered at Police Station Yaripora and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate.

Read more:

  1. NIA Searches House Of Islamic Cleric In Dungarpur To Probe Terror Conspiracy
  2. Gangster-Terror Nexus: NIA Raids 9 Locations In Punjab, Haryana
  3. NIA Raids 22 Locations In Global Human Trafficking-Cyber Fraud Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CIK RAIDSKASHMIRCIKJAMMU KASHMIR POLICEJK POLICE CIK RAIDS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.