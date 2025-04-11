Cigarette-Smuggling Racket Busted In Andhra Pradesh, Consignment Worth Rs 1.72 Crore Seized

Vizianagaram: Vigilance and enforcement officials have seized 3.15 lakh cartons of illegal cigarettes, worth Rs 1.72 crore, from a godown in Denkada mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, officials said on Friday.

The operation, led by Srikakulam vigilance and enforcement department under the supervision of SP Barla Prasad, resulted in busting a large-scale cigarette smuggling racket here.

According to a vigilance and enforcement official, the operation was launched after authorities got a tip off about cigarettes being imported into the region without paying the required taxes. A huge consignment of illegal cigarettes was suspected to have arrived from Bihar about 10 days ago.

Officials found that the consignment was transported under the guise of matchboxes. It was while the cigarette cartons were being offloaded from a vehicle when officials intercepted the operation. Later, a total of 3.15 lakh cartons of smuggled cigarettes were found stored in a godown near Sunkaripet.

The cigarettes were found to be of substandard brands, originating from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and other countries, alongside locally manufactured products. These products were being sold to traders in Visakhapatnam, a key hub for the operation, they said.

Officials suspect that the smuggling ring is part of a larger syndicate operating across multiple states. A thorough investigation is underway and efforts are on to identify the individuals and groups behind the racket, they further added.