CID To Investigate Logs Floating In Pandoh Dam After Mandi Flash Floods: Himachal Govt

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the probe into the accumulation of logs in the Pandoh Dam in last week's flash floods in Mandi that had led to allegations of illegal felling of trees.

"The state government has taken serious cognisance regarding the matter and would bring to light the possible reasons behind the accumulation of wood in such a large quantity and the government under the directions of the chief minister has now decided for the CID inquiry into the matter," a spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

It also hit out at the BJP, alleging that the opposition party had supported the forest mafia during its rule and had failed to fix accountability on the issue of illegal felling of trees.

The first and foremost reaction to the incidents of cloudbursts and floods was to save the life of people and provide immediate relief to them wherein effective measures were underway to bring back normalcy in the flood hit regions, the spokesperson said.

He said that logs in huge quantity were sighted floating in the Pandoh dam recently which got accumulated after they were swept down.