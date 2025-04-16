CID Takes Over Probe Into Karnataka Rape-Murder Accused’s Death In Police ‘Encounter’

Hubballi: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officially took over the probe into the death of Ritesh Kumar, the alleged rapist and murderer of a five-year-old girl here in Karnataka, who was killed in a police encounter.

Officials said that the CID’s investigation team arrived in the city on Tuesday and collected relevant case files and evidence from the files from the Ashoknagar Police Station. The team was led by CID SP Venkatesh and comprised Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Puneeth Kumar and Inspector Manjunath.

Later, the team went to the crime locations, where the child was allegedly murdered, and the accused died of gunshot wounds. It also visited the mortuary of KMCRI Hospital for inspection.

Local police had claimed that the rape-murder accused, who was a labourer from Bihar, was killed while trying to flee custody on April 13.

“Kumar’s postmortem was also conducted in the presence of CID officers and a panchayat on Tuesday afternoon at the KMCRI mortuary. The examination, which was conducted in the presence of CID officers, was fully filmed,” police sources said.

“Since no relatives came to take the body, it is likely to be preserved for a few days, and then the burial process will take place,” they said. Earlier, the police had released a photo of the accused to locate his family.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahaninga Nandgavi told ETV Bharat that the accused died in police custody during the investigation, so the CID probe was started following a high court order and is being monitored by it.

“Following the HC directions, a team of CID officers from Bengaluru were handed over the relevant documents related to the case to start the investigation,” he said.

Background of the case

On April 13, Kumar allegedly lured a girl who was playing near the compound of his house under the Ashokanagar Police Station limits and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and then murdered her.

Police claimed that when they arrested the accused and took him to the crime scene for further investigation, he attacked the police and tried to escape. “ A female officer first fired three rounds in the air to warn him. However, when the accused didn’t stop, he was shot in the leg. Later, another bullet hit him in the back, and he was seriously injured and later succumbed at KMCRI Hospital.

The Karnataka High Court had directed that his body be examined by a team of two doctors from a local hospital and samples of body parts be collected to aid the investigation. Accordingly, the examination, which was held in the presence of CID officials on Tuesday afternoon, was fully filmed.