ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Faces POCSO Charges, CID Alleges Evidence Tampering

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 6:49 AM IST

Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 7:21 AM IST

Amidst accusations of molestation, the CID has filed a detailed charge sheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, citing evidence tampering and monetary influence. Legal proceedings, including a High Court intervention, have underscored the gravity of the case.

CID Files Charge Sheet Against Ex-CM Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faces serious legal proceedings as the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a comprehensive charge sheet against him in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case.

The charge sheet, spanning 750 pages, was submitted to a special court dedicated to handling POCSO cases, detailing allegations stemming from an incident earlier this year.

The case originates from a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, accusing Yediyurappa of molestation during an encounter at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru on February 2. Following the initial police complaint in March, the investigation was swiftly transferred to the CID by Karnataka's Director General of Police, Alok Mohan.

According to sources, the charge sheet names not only Yediyurappa but also includes three others identified as Arun, Rudresh, and Mariswamy as accomplices in the alleged crime. The document reportedly cites the destruction of crucial evidence, specifically the victim's mother's video uploaded on social media, allegedly erased under Yediyurappa's instructions.

It is claimed that a substantial sum of Rs 2 lakh was offered to the victim's family as part of efforts to influence the case.

Despite denying the accusations, Yediyurappa has been cooperative with the CID, having provided a voice sample during the investigation and appearing for questioning lasting approximately three hours on June 17. Legal proceedings have been complicated by the death of the victim's mother due to lung cancer, further influencing the dynamics of the case.

Earlier attempts to secure an arrest warrant against Yediyurappa were thwarted by the Karnataka High Court, which instead directed him to attend legal proceedings as mandated. This decision followed a writ petition filed on behalf of the victim, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the case.

With 75 individuals identified as potential witnesses, the trial is anticipated to be closely monitored by legal experts and the public alike, given the high-profile nature of the accused and the serious allegations involved.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faces serious legal proceedings as the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a comprehensive charge sheet against him in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case.

The charge sheet, spanning 750 pages, was submitted to a special court dedicated to handling POCSO cases, detailing allegations stemming from an incident earlier this year.

The case originates from a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, accusing Yediyurappa of molestation during an encounter at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru on February 2. Following the initial police complaint in March, the investigation was swiftly transferred to the CID by Karnataka's Director General of Police, Alok Mohan.

According to sources, the charge sheet names not only Yediyurappa but also includes three others identified as Arun, Rudresh, and Mariswamy as accomplices in the alleged crime. The document reportedly cites the destruction of crucial evidence, specifically the victim's mother's video uploaded on social media, allegedly erased under Yediyurappa's instructions.

It is claimed that a substantial sum of Rs 2 lakh was offered to the victim's family as part of efforts to influence the case.

Despite denying the accusations, Yediyurappa has been cooperative with the CID, having provided a voice sample during the investigation and appearing for questioning lasting approximately three hours on June 17. Legal proceedings have been complicated by the death of the victim's mother due to lung cancer, further influencing the dynamics of the case.

Earlier attempts to secure an arrest warrant against Yediyurappa were thwarted by the Karnataka High Court, which instead directed him to attend legal proceedings as mandated. This decision followed a writ petition filed on behalf of the victim, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the case.

With 75 individuals identified as potential witnesses, the trial is anticipated to be closely monitored by legal experts and the public alike, given the high-profile nature of the accused and the serious allegations involved.

Last Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 7:21 AM IST

TAGGED:

POCSO CASE AGAINST B S YEDIYURAPPACHARGE SHEET AGAINST YEDIYURAPPACHARGESHEET YEDIYURAPPA POCSO CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.