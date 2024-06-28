Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Faces POCSO Charges, CID Alleges Evidence Tampering

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faces serious legal proceedings as the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a comprehensive charge sheet against him in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case.

The charge sheet, spanning 750 pages, was submitted to a special court dedicated to handling POCSO cases, detailing allegations stemming from an incident earlier this year.

The case originates from a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, accusing Yediyurappa of molestation during an encounter at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru on February 2. Following the initial police complaint in March, the investigation was swiftly transferred to the CID by Karnataka's Director General of Police, Alok Mohan.

According to sources, the charge sheet names not only Yediyurappa but also includes three others identified as Arun, Rudresh, and Mariswamy as accomplices in the alleged crime. The document reportedly cites the destruction of crucial evidence, specifically the victim's mother's video uploaded on social media, allegedly erased under Yediyurappa's instructions.

It is claimed that a substantial sum of Rs 2 lakh was offered to the victim's family as part of efforts to influence the case.

Despite denying the accusations, Yediyurappa has been cooperative with the CID, having provided a voice sample during the investigation and appearing for questioning lasting approximately three hours on June 17. Legal proceedings have been complicated by the death of the victim's mother due to lung cancer, further influencing the dynamics of the case.

Earlier attempts to secure an arrest warrant against Yediyurappa were thwarted by the Karnataka High Court, which instead directed him to attend legal proceedings as mandated. This decision followed a writ petition filed on behalf of the victim, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the case.

With 75 individuals identified as potential witnesses, the trial is anticipated to be closely monitored by legal experts and the public alike, given the high-profile nature of the accused and the serious allegations involved.