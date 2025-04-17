CID Arrests Three For Recording, Live Streaming Obscene Content In Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department has busted two gangs involved in filming obscene videos and live streaming adult content by luring women to participate. Three persons were arrested in this connection from Guntakal and Bengaluru.

Sharing the details of the case on Wednesday, IG AK Ravikrishna, cybercrime in-charge, said one of the key accused, Louis from Guntakal, had set up a fake call centre to lure women and young girls searching for jobs. He would win their trust by taking them for outings, dining at upscale hotels and offering them financial support. Gradually, he would manipulate them into recording explicit content, promising high returns.

In Bengaluru, another duo, Ganesh and Jyotsana from Srikakulam, adopted similar tactics. They targeted financially weak women, offering them emotional and financial support, and eventually pressurising them into creating obscene videos. If any woman refused, they resorted to blackmailing her through edited images or videos, threatening to share those with family and friends, Ravikrishna said.

According to CID officials, the accused rented properties in Guntakal and Bengaluru and set up equipment to record and stream obscene videos. These videos would then be live-streamed on banned pornographic websites and platforms, reportedly earning huge amount of money via cryptocurrency, officials said. They had also partnered with platforms for hosting adult content.

The CID officials arrested Louis from Guntakal and Ganesh and Jyotsana from Bengaluru, but suspect that more people might be involved. Officials have appealed victims to come forward and file complaints at the CID office or through the cybercrime helpline 1930. The CID has assured complete confidentiality and promises strict legal action against those involved in this racket.