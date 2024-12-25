ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Christmas Celebrations: 2025, A Year Of Hope For Poor, Needy, Deprived, Says Archbishop Peter Machado

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, a city known for its rich cultural diversity and harmonious coexistence, embraced the Christmas spirit with unparalleled enthusiasm. Streets shimmered with festive lights and the harmonious melodies of carolers filled the air, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy among its residents.

Wishes from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to all citizens, expressing hope that the teachings of Jesus Christ would illuminate humanity's path with love, mercy and forgiveness. His message resonated deeply, reinforcing the universal values of compassion and unity that transcend religious boundaries.

Archbishop conveys message of hope

Reverend Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, conveyed a message of hope for the upcoming year, urging the destitute and deprived to maintain steadfast faith, as the future promises to be a beacon of hope for them. He emphasised that while Christmas is a Christian feast, its message of peace, love, and goodwill transcends boundaries, inviting all faiths and communities to come together in harmony and mutual respect.

Peter Machado said, "2025 is a year of hope. To the destitute, the needy, the poor, and the deprived, have firm faith in God, for this year brings renewed hope for you."

"With great joy and love, I extend my warm greetings and blessings to the cherished people of Bangalore as we celebrate the beautiful and hope-filled season of Christmas," the Archbishop said.

Vibrant festivities across the city

In a heartwarming display of interfaith harmony, religious leaders from different faiths embraced each other, jointly commemorating the birth of Christ. They emphasised that festivals, irrespective of their religious origins, belong to everyone and should be celebrated collectively to foster love and affection among all communities.