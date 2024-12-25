Bengaluru Christmas Celebrations: 2025, A Year Of Hope For Poor, Needy, Deprived, Says Archbishop Peter Machado

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, a city known for its rich cultural diversity and harmonious coexistence, embraced the Christmas spirit with unparalleled enthusiasm. Streets shimmered with festive lights and the harmonious melodies of carolers filled the air, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy among its residents.
Wishes from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to all citizens, expressing hope that the teachings of Jesus Christ would illuminate humanity's path with love, mercy and forgiveness. His message resonated deeply, reinforcing the universal values of compassion and unity that transcend religious boundaries.
Archbishop conveys message of hope
Reverend Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, conveyed a message of hope for the upcoming year, urging the destitute and deprived to maintain steadfast faith, as the future promises to be a beacon of hope for them. He emphasised that while Christmas is a Christian feast, its message of peace, love, and goodwill transcends boundaries, inviting all faiths and communities to come together in harmony and mutual respect.
Peter Machado said, "2025 is a year of hope. To the destitute, the needy, the poor, and the deprived, have firm faith in God, for this year brings renewed hope for you."
"With great joy and love, I extend my warm greetings and blessings to the cherished people of Bangalore as we celebrate the beautiful and hope-filled season of Christmas," the Archbishop said.
Vibrant festivities across the city
In a heartwarming display of interfaith harmony, religious leaders from different faiths embraced each other, jointly commemorating the birth of Christ. They emphasised that festivals, irrespective of their religious origins, belong to everyone and should be celebrated collectively to foster love and affection among all communities.
The city's churches, including prominent ones, witnessed large congregations. To ensure safety and smooth traffic movement during the celebrations, Bengaluru Police issued advisories, implementing road closures and diversions around major churches and malls. This proactive approach facilitated seamless movement for both worshippers and commuters, ensuring that the festive spirit remained undiminished.
Adding to the festive fervour, Bengaluru hosted its 50th annual Cake Show at the Palace Grounds. This event showcased intricate and grand cake designs, attracting visitors from all walks of life and further enhancing the city's celebratory atmosphere.
The essence of cultural fusion was palpably felt throughout the city's celebrations. People from various religious backgrounds came together, embodying the principles of love, peace and brotherhood that Christmas signifies. This unity amidst diversity not only reinforced Bengaluru's reputation as a cosmopolitan hub but also served as a testament to the enduring spirit of communal harmony.
Addressing a prayer meeting, Dr Jones Yunus, member of State Gospel Church Management Committee said, "This Christmas, let's embrace the spirit of togetherness that defines our city's rich cultural tapestry," .
"The festive season in Bengaluru reflects our collective commitment to peace, love, Brotherhood, and mutual respect," Sufi Wali Ba Qadri, secretary, All India Sufi Sant Organisation said.
Father Victor Lobo, VC, St Joselh University (Autonomous) said, "As we celebrate Christmas, we honor the values that unite us, fostering a community built on understanding and goodwill,"
Bengaluru's inclusive celebrations have set a precedent, reminding us of the importance of unity, love and the collective pursuit of happiness in an increasingly fragmented world.
As we look forward to the new year, the lessons from this festive season serve as a reminder of the strength found in unity and the boundless possibilities that arise when communities come together in celebration and mutual respect.
