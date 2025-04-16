ETV Bharat / state

Christian Leaders Urge Karnataka Government to Reclassify Marginalized Communities

Bengaluru, 16 April: Christian leaders from the AHINDA Chaluvali movement have appealed to the Karnataka government to address the continued marginalisation of Christian communities in the state's reservation framework. At a press conference held at the Legislators’ Home, they urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to revise backward class categories to ensure more equitable representation and access to welfare.

The meeting, chaired by David Semion, former Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, highlighted growing concerns over Christian communities’ lack of progress in education, politics, and employment, despite being part of the AHINDA alliance of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits.

“Christian Dalits who converted from Scheduled Castes are listed under Category-I of the Backward Classes. Yet, they remain excluded from key benefits. We request the government to continue recognising them under Category-I and ensure they're not left out of support schemes,” said Siddaiah Murthy, State Chief Convener of AHINDA Chaluvali.

Currently, the broader Christian community is placed under Category III(B), which, leaders say, includes several socially and economically advanced groups. This makes it difficult for the disadvantaged Christian communities to access resources and compete fairly.