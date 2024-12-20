ETV Bharat / state

Chlorine Gas Leak Narrowly Averted At Rishikesh Sewage Treatment Plant; No Casualties Reported

The leaking chlorine cylinder was carefully submerged into a water tank with the help of a hydra crane.

Chlorine Gas Leak In Rishikesh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Rishikesh: A major accident was narrowly averted in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Friday morning after a sudden chlorine gas leak at the STP plant in Lakkadghat. The incident occurred when a chlorine cylinder at the 26 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Lakkadghat started leaking. The police and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) were rushed to the scene to control the situation.

On receiving the information, Inspector Kavinder Sajwan, along with his team also reached the site. To control the situation, the CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) rescue team was also sent from the Corps Headquarters. A coordinated effort involving the SDRF, fire service personnel and plant employees brought the situation under control after considerable effort.

The leaking chlorine cylinder was carefully submerged into a water tank with the help of a hydra crane. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Chlorine gas is highly toxic and poses severe health risks. It acts as a potent poison, causing breathing difficulties when its concentration in the air increases. Prolonged exposure to the gas can cause skin damage, respiratory issues, and, in extreme cases, even cancer. Experts warn that if a person remains in contact with chlorine gas for more than 30 minutes, it can be fatal.

