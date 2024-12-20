ETV Bharat / state

Chlorine Gas Leak Narrowly Averted At Rishikesh Sewage Treatment Plant; No Casualties Reported

Rishikesh: A major accident was narrowly averted in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Friday morning after a sudden chlorine gas leak at the STP plant in Lakkadghat. The incident occurred when a chlorine cylinder at the 26 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Lakkadghat started leaking. The police and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) were rushed to the scene to control the situation.

On receiving the information, Inspector Kavinder Sajwan, along with his team also reached the site. To control the situation, the CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) rescue team was also sent from the Corps Headquarters. A coordinated effort involving the SDRF, fire service personnel and plant employees brought the situation under control after considerable effort.

The leaking chlorine cylinder was carefully submerged into a water tank with the help of a hydra crane. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.