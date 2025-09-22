Chittoor Youth Held For Duping People Via Online Betting App
Chandu (32) developed the Radha Exchange app to dupe several people, including a police constable from Palamaneru, with the false promise of doubling their investments.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
Peddapanjani (Chittoor): What began as a small mobile phone shop by a village youth turned into an empire built out of multimillion-rupee fraud. Chandu (32), son of Besta Nagaraju from Rayalapet in Peddapanjani mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, was arrested on Sunday for duping several people of crores of rupees through an online betting app.
After studying till the intermediate level, he lured several youths and even government employees into online betting with the promise of doubling their investments. Five years ago, he started a mobile phone outlet and began placing cricket bets with local youth.
Later, he developed a betting app named Radha Exchange, operating it from Rayalapet. By providing IDs and convincing investors that their money would double, he duped several people, including a police constable from Palamaneru who became addicted to the app and attempted suicide after falling into heavy debt.
The fraud came to light when a software employee from Nelapalle filed a complaint after losing Rs 70 lakh. Chandu managed to secure anticipatory bail in that case. However, another case was registered recently following a complaint by one Lakshminarayana of Rayalapet, who lost Rs 2 lakh on the same app. This time, the police included 11 family members and relatives of Chandu as accused. CI Parasuramudu confirmed that Chandu was arrested on Sunday evening and produced in court.
Investigations revealed that Chandu invested the swindled money in real estate across Bengaluru, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Chittoor and other cities, and also built a lavish house in his hometown. His home is equipped with a face lock system, modern furniture, posh interiors, gold ornaments, expensive laptops, mobiles, an electric car, and two-wheelers worth Rs 70 lakh.
