Chittoor Youth Held For Duping People Via Online Betting App

Peddapanjani (Chittoor): What began as a small mobile phone shop by a village youth turned into an empire built out of multimillion-rupee fraud. Chandu (32), son of Besta Nagaraju from Rayalapet in Peddapanjani mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, was arrested on Sunday for duping several people of crores of rupees through an online betting app.

After studying till the intermediate level, he lured several youths and even government employees into online betting with the promise of doubling their investments. Five years ago, he started a mobile phone outlet and began placing cricket bets with local youth.

Later, he developed a betting app named Radha Exchange, operating it from Rayalapet. By providing IDs and convincing investors that their money would double, he duped several people, including a police constable from Palamaneru who became addicted to the app and attempted suicide after falling into heavy debt.