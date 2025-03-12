Chittoor Robbery: Andhra Police Suspect Prominent Businessman's Involvement; 5 Arrested

Chittoor: The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday gave details about the Chittoor robbery in a prominent business's residence, suspecting that it was planned by another reputed businessman after two and a half hours of operations.
The incident took place on Gandhi Road near Lakshmi Cinema Hall in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, police officials said.
Chittoor Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu said, "An armed thieves gang broke into the house of Pushpa Kids World owner Chandrasekhar and ran two rounds of fire into the air."
"At that moment, the businessman dialed the police team, and the team rushed to the spot within no minutes. The police team further arrested the accused and seized weapons and bullets. Chandrasekhar sustained injuries during the incident," added the Superintendent of Police.
"While investigating the matter, police discovered that the robbery was orchestrated by the SLV Furniture owner, who hired criminals from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh to execute the crime," the officer further said.
It is learnt that the gang was armed with guns loaded with rubber bullets. The cops launched a two-and-a-half-hour-long operation, successfully nabbing the suspects.
Further investigation is underway to discover concrete details regarding the motive and any additional accomplices in the crime, the SP said.
