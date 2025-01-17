ETV Bharat / state

Chitrakoot Missionary School Attempts To Stop Class 10 Boy From Writing Pre-Board Exam For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Chitrakoot: A class 10 student of a missionary school in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was initially stopped from appearing for the pre-board exam for reportedly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' during the Christmas celebrations last month. It was only when the cops intervened that he was allowed entry into the examination hall.

The incident took place at St. Thomas Senior Secondary School in Chitrakoot on January 16. On Christmas, Harsh Pandey, a class 10 student and some of his classmates were found chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in the school and were rebuked by class teacher, Elis. Angry at the students, school principal, Father Dennis summoned their parents to school.

When Harsh arrived at the school on Thursday for the pre-board examination, the school administration refused to let him write his paper and kept him waiting outside the hall for an hour. On informed about the incident, Harsh's father came to the school and reported the matter at the local police station. After this, police intervened and Harsh was allowed inside the examination hall.

As soon as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) learnt about this incident, its members reached the school. They started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and creating a ruckus inside the campus. They questioned the school principal as to why chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' was being banned here.