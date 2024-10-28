ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Father Axes Five-Year-Old Son To Death Over Suspicion On Wife

It is learnt that the couple used to fight over trivial matters and a skirmish broke out since Navaratri. The incident occurred at 3 am.

Chitrakoot: In a macabre incident, a father axed his five-year-old son to death following a tiff with his spouse in Dubhari village under the Manu police station area of the district. The wife managed to escape with three children before the husband set their house afire. The police have taken the accused, Rajkumar, into custody.

It is learnt that the couple used to fight over trivial matters and a skirmish broke out since Navaratri. The grisly incident occurred at 3 am on Sunday when Rajkumar, who used to beat his wife on trifle issues, started beating four offspring after a scuffle with his wife. The wife ran from pillar to post seeking help from the in-laws and neighbours but none came to her rescue. The children were locked by the father and the mother somehow managed to take out three, leaving the victim, Satyam, alone.

When the five-year-old tried to break free, Rajkumar hit him with an axe which pierced through Satyam's neck. The father kept the severed head in an earthen pot and set the house afire. Locals gathered after seeing smoke billowing out from the house and informed the police. It took much effort by the neighbours to douse the fire.

SP Arun Kumar Singh said prima facie it appeared the incident was the outcome of suspicion by the husband of the wife. A case had been registered and the body had been dispatched for an autopsy. Further action would be taken after more information was gathered from the accused.

