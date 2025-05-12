Chithirai Festival: Lord Kallalagar Enters Vaigai Amid Huge Crowd In TN's Madurai

Madurai: The annual Chithirai festival in Madurai witnessed a grand celebration on Monday as Lord Kallazhagar ceremoniously entered the Vaigai River. This significant ritual, observed on Chitra Pournami, is a symbolic act commemorating the absolution of Sage Manduka’s curse. The festival, which began with the flag hoisting on April 29, included key events such as the coronation of Goddess Meenakshi on May 6 and the Dhik Vijayam on May 7.

This year's Kallazhagar Chithirai festival began on the 8th of the month. As part of the third-day event, Sundararaja Perumal, in the form of Kallazhagar, departed from the Alagar Temple near the foothills of Alagar Malai in a golden palanquin towards Madurai. Adorned in the "Kandangi" silk attire, Kallazhagar's journey progressed through various mandapams (ceremonial halls), including the one near the Karuppanasamy temple at the 18 Steps (Pathinettampadi).

Upon entering Madurai city at dawn, a grand welcoming ceremony took place at the "Moondru Mavadi" location. Following this, the deity graced several areas, including Pudur, Aathikulam, Chokkikulam, and Thallakulam, bestowing blessings on devotees gathered in the decorated mandapams. Thousands of devotees lining the streets welcomed him with sugar lamps.

At midnight, a holy ritual known as "Thirumanjanam" (sacred bathing) was performed for Kallazhagar at the Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Perumal Temple in Thallakulam. Following this, the deity was adorned with the garland offered by Goddess Andal and then carried in a Vettiver (aromatic root) palanquin, followed by a procession in a palanquin made of one thousand gold coins.

Later, departing from Karuppanasamy Temple in Thallakulam mounted on a golden horse, Kallazhagar headed towards the Vaigai River. In areas like Tamukkam, Kooripalayam, and Alwarpuram, devotees dressed as Kallazhagar and Karuppanasamy welcomed him with water splashes, singing, and dancing with joy.

As Kallazhagar entered the Vaigai River on his golden horse, Lord Veeraraghava Perumal, mounted on a silver horse, came to receive him. As he approached, women welcomed Kallazhagar with sugar lamps while standing near "Ramar Paatham" (the symbolic footprint of Lord Rama). Surrounded by lakhs of devotees, the chants of 'Govinda Govinda' rang through the air as Lord Kallazhagar, dressed in green silk, arrived in the Vaigai River, which was beautifully decorated with lotus leaves and flowers, and blessed the devotees. He then circled the area three times on his golden horse, bestowing further blessings.

Special pujas and deepa aradhanais (lamp worship) were then performed for both Kallazhagar and Veeraraghava Perumal at mandapams set up by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The deepa aradhana lasted for over an hour. Following this, Kallazhagar proceeded to the 'Theerthavari' event held at the Ramarayar Mandapam.

In preparation for this divine occasion, the 'mandapams' along the Vaigai River were adorned with two tons of colourful flowers. The entire overbridge was illuminated with decorative lights that shone brightly throughout the night. To ensure safety, iron barricades were erected, and heavy police security was deployed under the supervision of Madurai City Police Commissioner Lokanathan.

An estimated lakh-plus devotees gathered from various parts of Tamil Nadu and other states, filling the stretch from Thallakulam to the Vaigai River with fervent energy. Overpasses and rooftops were packed as eager devotees vied for a glimpse of the divine procession.

Emergency medical services and disaster rescue teams were also deployed along the river. Many devotees had arrived since midnight, enduring long waits to witness the sacred entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the river and receive his blessings.