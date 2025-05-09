Chithirai Festival At Madurai's Meenakshi Temple Concludes With Thirutherottam

Madurai: Chithirai festival is celebrated with great pomp and show every year at the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai.

This year's Chithirai festival began with the flag hoisting on April 29. It was followed by a coronation ceremony of Goddess Meenakshi on May 6 and Thik Vijaya on May 7. On May 8, the Thirukalyana ceremony of Goddess Meenakshi was performed at the shrine.

The final event of the festival, Thirutherottam event was held today. On the occasion, Meenakshi - Sundareswarar was woken up at 4 am. Then at 5:05 am, the Goddess and the Swami visited the Theradi located on Keezhamasiveethi. Following this, special poojas and worship were held for the Theradi Karuppannaswamy. At 6:30 am, the Sundareswarar chariot was pulled by devotees. After that, the Meenakshi Amman chariot was also pulled by devotees. The two chariots circled the streets of the town one after the other.

The chariot finally reached Theradi at 12.30 pm. Several artistes performed Oilattam and Kolattam in front of the chariots. The pulling of the chariot, which is considered the main event of the Chithirai festival, has been taking place since Tirumalai Nayakkar, according to the book ‘Meenakshi Koyilin Thirupani Malai’.

The book mentions that Ariyanatha Mudaliar, who was a minister during the reign of Krishnadevaraya in the 16th century AD, built a mandapam for the chariot where the Amman chariot was parked. Researchers believe that the two chariots for the Amman and the Swami that exist now were donated by Vijayaranga Sokkanatha Nayakkar (1706-1732 AD), the grandson of Rani Mangammal.

The chariot for Sundareswarar is carved with sculptures related to the sacred pastimes of Lord Shiva and the Shiva Maha Purana. The chariot of Sundareswarar, which is of great importance in Saivism, has sculptures such as Venugopal, Vastra Apakarnak Kannan, Kalinga Narthanan, Sridevi, Bhudevi Sametha Vishnu, Gajalakshmi, Iraniya Vatha, etc. It reflects the unity that existed between the Saiva and Vaishnava religions at that time.