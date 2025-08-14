Chirag Paswan's Party MP, Her MLC Husband, Has Two EPIC Cards: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Vaishali MP Veena Devi, who belongs to the ruling NDA, has two EPIC cards.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly in a post on X, shared screenshots taken purportedly from the draft electoral rolls published in Bihar as part of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Veena Devi is a second-term MP, was elected on the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) party ticket, headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan.

"She (Veena Devi) is a registered voter in the assembly seat that falls under her own Lok Sabha seat, and she is also a voter in the Muzaffarpur assembly segment falling under the parliamentary constituency of the same name. The name of her husband, Dinesh Singh, JD(U) MLC, also figures in the column meant for the spouse," Tejaswhi wrote.

Her husband also has two EPIC cards in two different assembly seats, Yadav alleged. Veena Devi possesses two different EPIC cards—UT01134543 and GSB1037894. She has two different votes in two different Lok Sabha constituencies. Her two different EPIC cards show two different ages. In SIR, she must have filled out two different enumeration forms, he alleged.

"During the voter list revision, she must have signed two different forms with two different signatures. How did she end up with two different votes, with two different ID cards in two different Lok Sabha constituencies, with two different ages in the new draft list published by the Election Commission? asked Tejashwi.

Is it not a case of fraud, manipulation, and collusion by the Election Commission to ensure a victory for the BJP-NDA? Yadav said. Her husband, who is JD(U) MLC, also has two EPIC cards—REM0933267 and UT01134527, alleged Yadav, adding he is also a registered voter in two different Lok Sabha seats.

"Is this not electoral fraud by the EC to ensure the NDA's victory? Will the EC accept these irregularities and its mistakes in SIR? Will the EC issue two different notices to Dinesh Singh from two different places?" Yadav said.

The RJD leader on Wednesday had accused senior BJP leader and Muzaffarpur Mayor, Nirmala Devi and her two relatives of "having dual voter ID cards".