ETV Bharat / state

‘Chirag Paswan's Popularity Rising, NDA Confident of Big Win in Bihar,’ Says LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: With the 2025 Bihar assembly elections approaching, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), aligned with the NDA, is actively preparing for the contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Raju Tiwari, the State President of the party, took aim at Tejashwi Yadav. Commenting on Chirag Paswan as a potential Chief Minister, Tiwari said that the public decides the leadership and claimed Chirag Paswan enjoys widespread popularity across Bihar.

Tiwari expressed strong confidence that the NDA would secure a decisive victory, citing continuous organisational activities at the grassroots level and efforts to spread the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to every household.

Tiwari highlighted a surge in women’s participation in political events as a sign of growing women's empowerment in the state. He reiterated that the five constituent parties of the alliance, BJP, JDU, LJP (R), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, are united. Drawing a parallel with the Mahabharata, Tiwari dismissed concerns about the INDIA alliance’s increased number of member parties, suggesting that unity and quality, not numbers, determine success.

On the state’s transformation during the NDA rule, Tiwari claimed that Bihar has come a long way from the lawlessness and poor infrastructure of the 1990s and early 2000s. He credited Nitish Kumar for the improvements and predicted that the NDA would surpass its 2010 election performance and that the opposition would be significantly weakened after the 2025 election.