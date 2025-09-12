‘Chirag Paswan's Popularity Rising, NDA Confident of Big Win in Bihar,’ Says LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief
Published : September 12, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: With the 2025 Bihar assembly elections approaching, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), aligned with the NDA, is actively preparing for the contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Raju Tiwari, the State President of the party, took aim at Tejashwi Yadav. Commenting on Chirag Paswan as a potential Chief Minister, Tiwari said that the public decides the leadership and claimed Chirag Paswan enjoys widespread popularity across Bihar.
Tiwari expressed strong confidence that the NDA would secure a decisive victory, citing continuous organisational activities at the grassroots level and efforts to spread the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to every household.
Tiwari highlighted a surge in women’s participation in political events as a sign of growing women's empowerment in the state. He reiterated that the five constituent parties of the alliance, BJP, JDU, LJP (R), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, are united. Drawing a parallel with the Mahabharata, Tiwari dismissed concerns about the INDIA alliance’s increased number of member parties, suggesting that unity and quality, not numbers, determine success.
On the state’s transformation during the NDA rule, Tiwari claimed that Bihar has come a long way from the lawlessness and poor infrastructure of the 1990s and early 2000s. He credited Nitish Kumar for the improvements and predicted that the NDA would surpass its 2010 election performance and that the opposition would be significantly weakened after the 2025 election.
"Today, in the era of social media, when people hear about the period from 1990 to 2005, their bodies shiver. During the 90s, everyone was afraid to leave the house after evening. There were no roads, no electricity, and there was no such thing as law and order. The health system was in such a bad state that dogs used to roam on the beds of hospitals. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should be thanked for bringing Bihar back on track," he said.
Regarding the strength of LJP (R), Tiwari maintained that the party commands substantial influence across Bihar, justifying its inclusion and assertiveness within the NDA. He affirmed that LJP (R) would work tirelessly for the alliance’s victory in all 243 assembly seats.
On whether Chirag Paswan himself would contest the assembly elections, Tiwari said that there are widespread requests from party workers for him to do so. He clarified that any decision would come from the party’s national leadership. Tiwari added that his own position and future role would be determined by party leaders.
Responding to a question on seat-sharing in the NDA, Tiwari said discussions were ongoing among alliance leaders, with a final decision expected soon. He reiterated LJP (R)’s resolve to contest in strong seats and based its campaign on the popularity and work of Modi, Nitish Kumar, and the “Bihar First Bihari First” initiative.
Responding to remarks by alliance partner Jitan Ram Manjhi, Tiwari showed deference, describing Manjhi as a respected elder, and chose not to escalate internal disagreements. Tiwari also highlighted Chirag Paswan’s emotional and political connection to Bihar, noting that despite his central ministerial role in Delhi, Paswan prefers to remain engaged in state politics due to both personal and party ties to Bihar.
