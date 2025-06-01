Chirag Paswan May Quit Union Cabinet To Contest Bihar Assembly polls

Patna: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) president Chirag Paswan could be on his way out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. He is expected to contest the Bihar Assembly elections and could announce his move at a public rally at Ara in the Bhojpur district of Bihar on June 8.

Jamui MP and LJP(R) chief whip Arun Bharti indicated this in a lengthy post on social media platform X on Sunday. He also happens to be the brother-in-law (sister’s husband) of Chirag. “Our party’s national president Chirag Paswan always says that his politics is Bihar-centric and his vision of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ is a resolution of a development and self-dependent state. This could be possible only when he stays in Bihar and leads (the party),” Bharti said.

Writing further in the post, the Lok Sabha member said that when he visited the villages across the state while serving as the LJP(R) state in-charge, the people demanded just one thing – Chirag should play a bigger role in Bihar.

“The party executive unanimously passed a resolution recently that he should contest in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections. Also, the party workers feel that he should contest from a general seat instead of a reserved one to send out the message that he was ready now to lead the entire Bihar, instead of just one section,” Bharti added.

The Jamui MP further said that “Chirag was not just a representative, but the hope of the entire state today. His step (to contest) the assembly election will lend a new direction to the politics of social justice in which acceptance will also be contested apart from representation.”

Sources in the LJP(R) said that the party president is expected to announce his return to state politics at a public rally aptly named ‘Nav-sankalp Mahasabha’ (New resolution meeting), at Ara town next Sunday (June 8). The Assembly elections would be held around October – November this year.

Chirag is the son of Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, and his party is chiefly considered to represent the Paswan or Dusadh caste, which with 5.3 percent of Bihar's population is numerically the second largest caste in the state after the Yadavs (14.3 percent).

Chirag, 42, is a third-term Lok Sabha member. He won the Hajipur seat in the 2024 general elections and was inducted into the Modi cabinet at the Centre. He sees himself and his party as crucial to the success of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Bihar polls and is said to harbour an ambition to become the chief minister of Bihar. He is sensing an opportunity in present chief minister Nitish Kumar’s ill health.

His party had put up candidates against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in the 2020 elections, relegating the latter to the third position in the Assembly. Though Chirag's party could win just one Assembly seat, it helped the Opposition Grand Alliance to reach within a sniffing distance of victory.

On the other hand, politicians cutting across the party lines are seeing Chirag’s move as muscle-flexing to get a better deal in the seat-sharing talks in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the wake of the approaching state polls.