Chirag Paswan Hints At Active Role In Bihar Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan once again indicated his desire to play an active role in Bihar politics. Speaking to the media during his visit to a religious site, he said, "I do not want to stay in the Centre for too long. Yes, my state, Bihar, is calling me."

What Did Chirag Say?

Speaking to reporters, Chirag Paswan said, "My state is calling me. My father was more active in Central politics, but my priority is Bihar, and I do not want to remain in Central politics for long."

'Bihar is Ready to Welcome Chirag'

Following his statement, leaders of his party (LJPR) welcomed the move and shared a ‘Welcome Chirag’ poster on social media. Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan has again shown interest in returning to active politics in the state by stepping away from central politics.

LJP (Ram Vilas) spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt told ETV Bharat that Chirag Paswan has always been committed to Bihar. This is the reason he presented the vision of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’. Through this vision, he has laid out the roadmap his party has for the state.

LJP Is Happy with Chirag’s Decision

Rajesh Bhatt added that Chirag Paswan has always raised concerns related to Bihar and remains present in the state. He has a strong emotional connection to Bihar, which is why he continues to be loved by the people.

What Did He Say About the CM Candidate?

On the question of the Chief Ministerial face, LJP spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said that the decision would be made in a meeting of the top leadership of the NDA. He could not comment on that issue directly. However, Chirag Paswan has expressed his desire to be active in Bihar politics. The question of who will hold which position in the alliance will be jointly decided by all major NDA constituents.

“If we disclose anything in advance regarding the Chief Minister’s face, it would go against the alliance’s principles. Still, there is happiness among party workers and leaders over Chirag Paswan’s involvement in Bihar politics. If our leader remains in the state, our strength will definitely increase,” Bhatt added.

RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Chirag Paswan

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari stated that anyone interested in Bihar politics should enter it without hesitation. He claimed that despite being a double-engine government, Bihar is facing severe setbacks. Chirag Paswan, too, is aware of this.