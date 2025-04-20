Chirag Paswan Hints At Active Role In Bihar Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan once again indicated his desire to play an active role in Bihar politics. Speaking to the media during his visit to a religious site, he said, "I do not want to stay in the Centre for too long. Yes, my state, Bihar, is calling me."
What Did Chirag Say?
Speaking to reporters, Chirag Paswan said, "My state is calling me. My father was more active in Central politics, but my priority is Bihar, and I do not want to remain in Central politics for long."
'Bihar is Ready to Welcome Chirag'
Following his statement, leaders of his party (LJPR) welcomed the move and shared a ‘Welcome Chirag’ poster on social media. Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan has again shown interest in returning to active politics in the state by stepping away from central politics.
LJP (Ram Vilas) spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt told ETV Bharat that Chirag Paswan has always been committed to Bihar. This is the reason he presented the vision of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’. Through this vision, he has laid out the roadmap his party has for the state.
LJP Is Happy with Chirag’s Decision
Rajesh Bhatt added that Chirag Paswan has always raised concerns related to Bihar and remains present in the state. He has a strong emotional connection to Bihar, which is why he continues to be loved by the people.
What Did He Say About the CM Candidate?
On the question of the Chief Ministerial face, LJP spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said that the decision would be made in a meeting of the top leadership of the NDA. He could not comment on that issue directly. However, Chirag Paswan has expressed his desire to be active in Bihar politics. The question of who will hold which position in the alliance will be jointly decided by all major NDA constituents.
“If we disclose anything in advance regarding the Chief Minister’s face, it would go against the alliance’s principles. Still, there is happiness among party workers and leaders over Chirag Paswan’s involvement in Bihar politics. If our leader remains in the state, our strength will definitely increase,” Bhatt added.
RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Chirag Paswan
RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari stated that anyone interested in Bihar politics should enter it without hesitation. He claimed that despite being a double-engine government, Bihar is facing severe setbacks. Chirag Paswan, too, is aware of this.
Tiwari also said that Chirag knows what is happening to him within the NDA and believes that the dreams of late Ram Vilas Paswan are being shattered. “The NDA boat is sinking in Bihar. That is why NDA allies are worried, and internal conflict is rising. Chirag knows both the BJP and JDU well and will decide his political future at the right time,” he added.
JDU Welcomes the Decision
The Janata Dal (United) welcomed Chirag Paswan’s move. Party spokesperson Abhishek Jha said that Ram Vilas Paswan had served a long and respected public life in politics, playing key roles both at the state and Central levels. Chirag Paswan, a three-time MP and current Union Minister, has every right to express his views in a democracy.
“Chirag Paswan has been elected MP for three consecutive terms and is currently a Union Minister. If he is expected to take on a major role in state politics, where is the issue? In politics, no one can stop anyone. JDU welcomes all such involvement,” said Jha.
Political Journey of Chirag Paswan
Chirag Paswan inherited politics from his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, who was one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in India. After Jagjivan Ram, Ram Vilas Paswan had the longest political career in Bihar politics. His only son, Chirag, entered politics in 2013, when he was appointed President of the Parliamentary Board of the Lok Janshakti Party.
Became an MP for the Third Consecutive Time
Through Chirag Paswan’s efforts, Ram Vilas Paswan rejoined the NDA in 2014. In the same year, Chirag was elected MP from the Jamui (reserved) constituency for the first time. He won the seat again in 2019 and, in 2024, was elected MP for the third time—this time from Hajipur (reserved), his father’s former constituency.
Became a Cabinet Minister in the Modi Government
Chirag Paswan was appointed as a Cabinet Minister in the NDA-3 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been assigned the portfolio of Food Processing Industries.
Vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'
As soon as he entered politics, Chirag Paswan began his political journey with the vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'. He has been consistently associated with the NDA since 2014."
