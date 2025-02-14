Chipko Movement Leader Sunderlal Bahuguna's Wife, A Social Worker, Dies At 93

Dehradun: Bimla Bahuguna, wife of late Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko movement against deforestation in the 1970s, passed away on Friday. She was 93 years old.

Her son, Rajiv Nayan Bahuguna, informed about his mother's demise on social media. He said Bimla Bahuguna was an active social worker since her childhood. In December 1946, Lakshmi Ashram was established in Uttarakhand's Kausani area for ​​women's education. This ashram was run by Sarla 'Behn', a close disciple of Mahatma Gandhi. Five students from Tehri took admission in the ashram, one of them was Bimla Bahuguna. Her hard work and dedication made her the most loved student of the ashram within a very short time.

Bimla also played an important role in social activities outside the ashram. When the matter of representing the ashram in Vinoba Bhave's Bhoodan (land donation) movement came up, her name was chosen for this. She was a dedicated participant in Bhoodan movement and her leadership skills earned her the title of "Van-Devi". Vinoba Bhave's minister Damodar said that he had never seen such a girl, who could guide the youth in the right direction in such an effortless manner.

Rajiv Nayan said that after Bhoodan movement, a programme was planned to engage students in informing about the ashram in rural areas. It was in 1954, when Sarla left for Tehri with Bimla for the activities of the ashram. When Sarla returned from Nainital, Bimla was waiting for her at Kathgodam railway station, with a letter written by her father, Narayan Dutt, informing that her marriage was fixed with Sundarlal.

When Sarla asked Bimla what she thought about the marriage, she replied, "I have always treated Sunderlal Ji as a brother and cannot change my feelings immediately. Also, if I refuse, my father will get angry and stop my younger sisters' education and get them married off. There is nobody else in the hills whose views match mine. I need at least one year to decide and prepare my mind."

Finally, Bimla agreed to the marriage on the condition that Sundarlal should establish an ashram. Sundarlal agreed to it and Silayara Ashram was set up. The marriage took place in three to four rooms of Thakkar Baba Ashram.