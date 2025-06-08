ETV Bharat / state

Chintan Shivir 2.0 Begins In Raipur: Focus On Good Governance And Visionary Leadership

Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai government launched Chintan Shivir 2.0 at IIM Raipur to enhance governance and leadership, focusing on visionary policies and sustainable development.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the inaugural session of Chintan Shivir 2.0 in Raipur. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has launched Chintan Shivir 2.0 in Raipur, aimed at enhancing governance and leadership strategies. The two-day camp is being held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur and is organised by the state's Good Governance and Convergence Department in collaboration with IIM Raipur.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with cabinet ministers, MLAs, and MPs, is participating in the brainstorming sessions. The event is centred around the theme of good governance, with a focus on transformational leadership, visionary governance, and sustainable development. Key sessions include discussions on culture, nation-building, administrative efficiency, sustainability, and public finance reforms.

Several distinguished experts are attending the camp. These include Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, Dr Ravindra Dholakia from IIM Ahmedabad and Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. Renowned journalist and political analyst Uday Mahurkar and digital policy expert Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta from the Global Digital Institute are also addressing various sessions.

All participating leaders, including ministers and legislators, will stay overnight at the venue to ensure uninterrupted engagement in the programme. This is the second such camp organised under the Sai administration, following the success of the first Chintan Shivir held earlier in Raipur. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to continuous learning, innovation in policy-making, and effective governance for the development of the state.

