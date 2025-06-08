ETV Bharat / state

Chintan Shivir 2.0 Begins In Raipur: Focus On Good Governance And Visionary Leadership

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has launched Chintan Shivir 2.0 in Raipur, aimed at enhancing governance and leadership strategies. The two-day camp is being held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur and is organised by the state's Good Governance and Convergence Department in collaboration with IIM Raipur.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with cabinet ministers, MLAs, and MPs, is participating in the brainstorming sessions. The event is centred around the theme of good governance, with a focus on transformational leadership, visionary governance, and sustainable development. Key sessions include discussions on culture, nation-building, administrative efficiency, sustainability, and public finance reforms.

Several distinguished experts are attending the camp. These include Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, Dr Ravindra Dholakia from IIM Ahmedabad and Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. Renowned journalist and political analyst Uday Mahurkar and digital policy expert Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta from the Global Digital Institute are also addressing various sessions.