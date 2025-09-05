ETV Bharat / state

Chinese Sailor Goes Missing After Falling From Ship In Odisha's Paradip Port

The incident took place when a Chinese vessel was about to depart after unloading at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal.

Chinese Sailor Goes Missing After Falling From Ship In Odisha's Paradip Port
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Paradip: The authorities of Odisha’s Paradip Port have launched a search operation to locate a Chinese sailor, who fell into the water from a ship on Friday morning, police said. Personnel of the ODRAF, CISF and Odisha Marine Police, besides scuba divers, are engaged in the search operation, they said.

In a bid to save the Chinese national, another sailor from Bangladesh had jumped into the sea, a police officer said, adding, he was later rescued. The Chinese sailor accidentally fell into the water while setting a ladder, an official said. The incident took place when a Chinese vessel was about to depart after unloading at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHINESE SAILOR GOES MISSINGODISHAODISHA PARADIP PORT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.