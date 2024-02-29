Chinese National Held at India-Nepal Border, Central Agencies Interrogating

Motihari (Bihar): A Chinese national was arrested by the officials of the Immigration Department on Thursday at Raxaul in the East Champaran district on the India-Nepal border. He was caught by the Immigration Department officials while he was entering India through Raxaul from Nepal's Virganj. A soft copy of the Chinese passport and citizenship card were found on his mobile. The arrested Chinese national was interrogated by various central agencies.

According to the information, a 57-year-old Chinese national, a resident of Yunhsing City, was taken into custody by Immigration and SSB personnel while entering the Indian border. He was taken to the local immigration office for verification of documents. During the investigation, a soft copy of China's passport and citizenship card were found on his mobile. In which the passport number was registered as EJ 0385551.

He left Kathmandu on February 28, 2024, and he was caught while entering India from Nepal without a visa. After questioning, the Immigration Department handed him over to Raxaul Police Station. Raxaul DSP Dhirendra Kumar said that the arrested Chinese national does not even know English. No specific information has been received about him immediately. Central agencies are interrogating him. Only after the interrogation, the truth behind his entry into the Indian border be revealed. After that, further legal action will be taken on the instructions of senior officials, he said.

