Chinese National Held at India-Nepal Border, Central Agencies Interrogating

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

A Chinese national has been arrested by the officials of the Immigration Department on Thursday at Raxaul in East Champaran district at the India-Nepal border.

The Immigration Department officials apprehended a Chinese national at Raxaul in the East Champaran district of Bihar on the India-Nepal border. a Chinese passport and citizenship card were found on his mobile, the official stated, Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind his intrusion.

Motihari (Bihar): A Chinese national was arrested by the officials of the Immigration Department on Thursday at Raxaul in the East Champaran district on the India-Nepal border. He was caught by the Immigration Department officials while he was entering India through Raxaul from Nepal's Virganj. A soft copy of the Chinese passport and citizenship card were found on his mobile. The arrested Chinese national was interrogated by various central agencies.

According to the information, a 57-year-old Chinese national, a resident of Yunhsing City, was taken into custody by Immigration and SSB personnel while entering the Indian border. He was taken to the local immigration office for verification of documents. During the investigation, a soft copy of China's passport and citizenship card were found on his mobile. In which the passport number was registered as EJ 0385551.

He left Kathmandu on February 28, 2024, and he was caught while entering India from Nepal without a visa. After questioning, the Immigration Department handed him over to Raxaul Police Station. Raxaul DSP Dhirendra Kumar said that the arrested Chinese national does not even know English. No specific information has been received about him immediately. Central agencies are interrogating him. Only after the interrogation, the truth behind his entry into the Indian border be revealed. After that, further legal action will be taken on the instructions of senior officials, he said.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read more: Chinese National Arrested In UP For Attempt To Cross Indo-Nepal Border Illegally

TAGGED:

Chinese NationalRaxaulIndia and Nepal borderChinese national arrested

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.