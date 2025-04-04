ETV Bharat / state

Satellite Phone Recovered From Chinese National At Jodhpur Airport, Investigation On

The Chinese national was part of a group from the USA which was travelling to Delhi for onward journey to Hong Kong. .

A satellite phone was recovered from a Chinese national at Jodhpur airport on Friday.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 9:56 PM IST

Jodhpur: A satellite phone was recovered from a Chinese national at Jodhpur airport on Friday.

Security agencies are interrogating the Chinese national identified as Willie Wei Yang. Airport SHO Suresh Chaudhary said a group of 28 foreign tourists reached the airport in the morning to catch a flight to Delhi. All the passengers had come to India from the USA. During the investigation, a satellite phone was seen in Yang's luggage. Yang was part of the group.

The security personnel informed officials of the matter. Soon officers of CID, State Police, Intelligence Bureau and other agencies reached the airport. During interrogation, it came to fore that Yang has been living in the USA since 1991. He had reached Mumbai on March 28 with a group. From there, he went to Udaipur and after sight-seeing in the city for three days, came to Jodhpur on Wednesday. The group was scheduled to return to Delhi for onward journey to Hong Kong on April 26.

According to police, during interrogation, Yang said use of satellite phone is quite common in America. He said that he did not use it even once after coming to India. However, security agencies will confirm if the claim is true, said a police officer. He said the satellite phone found with Yang has been confiscated. "If no fault is found during the investigation, it will be returned to its owner through the embassy," the officer said.

