ETV Bharat / state

Chinese And Nepalese Nationals Arrested From India-Nepal Border In Bihar

A mobile phone and some documents found from the Chinese national are being examined, police said.

Chinese And Nepalese Nationals Arrested From India-Nepal Border In Bihar
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST

1 Min Read

Motihari: A Chinese national was arrested for attempting to enter India illegally with a Nepalese citizen in Motihari of Bihar's East Champaran district.

Hariya police station in-charge Kishan Kumar Paswan said both the foreign nationals have been arrested and a case has been registered in this connection.

The Chinese national has been identified as Hui Shing (26), a resident of Gansu province of China and the Nepalese citizen is Shyam Kumar Dahal. They were produced in the court and sent to judicial custody, Paswan said. Hui had gone to Nepal with a tourist visa and was attempting to enter India with Shyam's help.

On Tuesday, a team of 47th Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Battalion, deployed along the India-Nepal border, spotted Hui while he was attempting to cross the Indo-Nepal Friendship Bridge.

"Two foreigners, a Chinese and a Nepalese, were arrested while crossing into India from Nepal. Both work in the same electric company. While the Chinese national was arrested for not possessing valid documents, the Nepalese national was nabbed for helping in the illegal entry," Paswan said.

Both were arrested on Tuesday afternoon and after being taken into custody, different security agencies interrogated them. After this, both were handed over to Hariya police station at around 9 pm.

An FIR was registered by the police on the basis of the application received from the SSB. On Wednesday, they were produced in court and then sent to judicial custody.

SSB personnel have found a passport, mobile phone and other documents from the Chinese citizen and these are being investigated.

Motihari: A Chinese national was arrested for attempting to enter India illegally with a Nepalese citizen in Motihari of Bihar's East Champaran district.

Hariya police station in-charge Kishan Kumar Paswan said both the foreign nationals have been arrested and a case has been registered in this connection.

The Chinese national has been identified as Hui Shing (26), a resident of Gansu province of China and the Nepalese citizen is Shyam Kumar Dahal. They were produced in the court and sent to judicial custody, Paswan said. Hui had gone to Nepal with a tourist visa and was attempting to enter India with Shyam's help.

On Tuesday, a team of 47th Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Battalion, deployed along the India-Nepal border, spotted Hui while he was attempting to cross the Indo-Nepal Friendship Bridge.

"Two foreigners, a Chinese and a Nepalese, were arrested while crossing into India from Nepal. Both work in the same electric company. While the Chinese national was arrested for not possessing valid documents, the Nepalese national was nabbed for helping in the illegal entry," Paswan said.

Both were arrested on Tuesday afternoon and after being taken into custody, different security agencies interrogated them. After this, both were handed over to Hariya police station at around 9 pm.

An FIR was registered by the police on the basis of the application received from the SSB. On Wednesday, they were produced in court and then sent to judicial custody.

SSB personnel have found a passport, mobile phone and other documents from the Chinese citizen and these are being investigated.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA NEPAL BORDERILLEGAL ENTRYCHINESE AND NEPALESE NATIONALSBIHAR ILLEGAL ENTRY ARREST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.