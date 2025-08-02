Chinar Book Festival Opens On Srinagar as LG Sinha Calls on Writers To Help "Correct Historical Narratives"

Srinagar: Under the gentle shade of Chinar trees and the soft ripple of Dal Lake nearby, Kashmir's literary pulse beat anew as the Chinar Book Festival opened to an enthusiastic crowd in Srinagar on Saturday.

Hosted on the lawns of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), the nine-day event has become a vibrant celebration of books, languages, and cultural revival.



Organized by the National Book Trust (NBT) in collaboration with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), the festival features nearly 200 publishers and an expansive selection of titles in English, Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri, Gojri, Dogri, and other Indian languages. It runs through August 10.

From school children to seasoned scholars, the festival draws a diverse and eager audience. Among the most vocal were young students from Kashmir Harvard School, including 16-year-old Ahya, who was overwhelmed by the literary treasures on display.



“I saw Atomic Habits, and books on Islam and basic values, each one more fascinating than the other. I’m just starting my reading journey, and I was blown away by the content. Books like these are beautiful, and they’re priced so reasonably. I would recommend every parent and student to visit,” said Ahya.



Ahya expressed gratitude for the platform, calling it “a golden opportunity” to explore different languages including Kashmiri, Urdu, Arabic, and Persian. “These languages are my pride,” she said. Fellow student Maliha echoed the excitement. “There’s something for everyone, Islamic books, fiction, classics. If you love reading, you have to come. The prices are great too.”



Students like Asiya from Srinagar's Qamarwari, who returned after attending last year’s event, described the fair as more than a book market. “It’s a good environment and a meaningful connection for readers,” she said.



Booksellers too have found in the festival a platform to share rare and valuable works. “I saw Muntakhab-ut-Tawarikh by Abdul Aadir Badauni, and titles by forgotten scholars from the Mughal era. It’s heartening to see them appreciated here,” said Aquib Reshi, a book enthusiast.



He further said, "One visit is not enough, you have to come here again and again. We are lucky to have access to this wealth here; otherwise, we would have to travel to Delhi for great books in Urdu, Persian, and other languages."



The event’s academic scope was underscored by the participation of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), which showcased curriculum books across regional and classical languages including Arabic and Persian. “Reading culture is declining,” said Dr. Arif Jan, Deputy Director, JKBOSE. “But this festival is a timely intervention to reignite that interest. We need more such events.”



At the inaugural ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called on writers to help correct historical narratives and reconnect the youth with India’s civilizational roots.



“The new generation must know that our civilization was once a global center of literature, science, and spirituality,” Sinha said. “We must liberate ourselves from the colonial mindset and revive our ancient knowledge systems.”



He urged the National Book Trust to translate and publish foundational texts like Nilamat Purana, Rajatarangini, and Kathasaritsagara in multiple Indian languages, and feature them prominently at international literary platforms.



“The books open the window to the world,” Sinha said. “They foster critical thinking and give us fresh perspectives. This festival is not just about reading—it’s about reconnecting with our traditional wisdom and strengthening national identity.”



He also emphasized the importance of promoting literature in regional tongues such as Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, Urdu, and Punjabi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who inaugurated the festival alongside Sinha, called Kashmir a land of thinkers and poets. “From Kalhana to Sheikh-ul-Alam, Kashmir has always responded with literature, not violence,” he said.



He reiterated that all Indian languages, whether Tamil, Assamese, or Kashmiri, deserve equal stature. “Let a child in Tamil Nadu read Kashmiri literature, and vice versa. That is how we build a stronger India,” he said.



Pradhan said the National Education Policy 2020 is being implemented rapidly across Jammu and Kashmir, with a strong focus on mother-tongue education. He announced upcoming investments in early childhood education in regional languages, expansion of smart classrooms, and strengthening institutions like NITs, IITs, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.



The minister also proposed a grassroots Library Movement, tasking the NBT with setting up modern libraries in Srinagar and Jammu, while promoting digital access to books in rural areas.