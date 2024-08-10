ETV Bharat / state

China Using Bangladesh To Destabilise India: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati

Puri: Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday visited Jagannath Temple here and offered prayers to the sibling deities. Later, Bhagwat met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Gobardhan Peeth and held discussions on different issues.

Shankaracharya Swami Nischlananda Saraswati, told media, "The attack on Hindus in Bangladesh is a matter of grave concern. This should stop immediately. Everything can be settled by establishing peace. Hindus are peace-loving people and when Hindus are safe, the country is safe. Such violence in Bangladesh is a conspiracy of China. Mosques are being destroyed in China and Muslims being expelled from the country. Now, China is using Bangladesh to destabilise India. If Bangladesh fails to understand this, its existence will crumble into dust in the coming days."

He also expressed his displeasure on his opinion not been taken on various issues of Sri Temple. The Sri Temple Management Committee, Gajapati Maharaja and the state government are not taking any feedback from him, Shankaracharya said adding that it is unjustified to give advice without being sought. It is not right for politics to intrude into religious and spiritual fields, he said adding, "Where there is interference of people who do not have knowledge in religious and spiritual matters, there will be chaos."

Expressing his concern over the alleged rise in cow slaughter cases in the country, Shankaracharya said that when Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister, he had asked the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh to stop cow slaughter in the country. He asked why Modi has not implemented his advice when he has been the PM for the last 10 years.