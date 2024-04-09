China Operationalises New Runway at Hotan Airbase Near Ladakh Amid Border Tensions

Amid escalating tensions along the India-China border, China has bolstered its infrastructure with the construction of a new runway at Hotan Airbase in Ladakh, a satellite expert has claimed. The 3700-meter-long runway, now operational, marks a significant enhancement in China's military capabilities in the region.

In a post on X, Satellite imagery expert Damien Symon that the new runway, initiated almost four years ago "appears operational, pivotal in supporting China's aerial operations near Ladakh" adding the site has undergone "infrastructural improvements aimed at boosting operational capability and efficacy".

The Hotan Airbase, strategically located close to the Indian border, previously had a 3200-meter-long runway. However, with the commissioning of the new runway, spanning an additional 500 meters, it is believed to be exclusively designated for military use. The extended length allows for the deployment of both small fighter jets and larger military aircraft, providing China with heightened agility and reinforcement capabilities along the border.

The proximity of Hotan Airbase to Leh, merely 382 kilometers away, underscores its strategic significance. It serves as a dual-purpose airbase utilized by China for both military and civilian operations. Besides the new runway, China has deployed several fighter jets, including the J-20, interceptor aircraft like the Shenyang J-8, early warning aircraft like the Shaanxi Y-8, and the KJ-500 airborne early warning system, at the Hotan Airbase.

The operationalization of the new runway further strengthens China's aerial presence in the region, enabling swift aerial maneuvers around the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Hotan Airbase's strategic location and enhanced infrastructure pose significant implications for regional security dynamics amidst the ongoing border standoff between India and China.

