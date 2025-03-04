China Aided Infrastructure Development Near LoC Aimed At Hiding People's Poverty In PoK: Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that China aided infrastructure development near Line of Control (LoC) was aimed at giving a feel good factor about the people living across the border to the world.

"Whereas the situation inside (POK) is very bad but that is not talked about. If they are wearing a good coat but they don't have a single penny inside that. On this side we didn't ask for money from any country to improve the situation and whatever has been done was on our own," Omar said, while defusing tensions in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after National Conference and Bharatiya Janata Party legislators engaged in a war of words over the lack of development in Keran area of frontier district Kupwara.

During the question hour in the assembly on the 2nd day budget session, NC MLA from Trehgam Mir Saifullah said that people living in Keran were poor as compared to other side of the LoC to which BJP legislators including Ranbir Singh Pathania opposed.

The issue was again raised when BJP MLA from Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, while speaking on motion of thanks on LG's address, referred to Mir Saifullah's point but the NC MLA was quick to rebut it and said that he had not said it.

Other BJP legislators confronted him but NC MLA from Gurez Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi interrupted and again said that life on the other side “looks better”.

This was when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah interrupted and said, "Gurezi is right but it is half truth. Life inside (POK) is very bad and we know who made good roads, buildings and gave coats to people on the other side near LoC. It was China who aided them”.