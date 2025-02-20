Chilukuru Balaji Temple Priest Assault: Prime Accused Veera Raghava Reddy's Interrogation On

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police continued the interrogation of Veera Raghava Reddy, the prime accused in the attack on Chilukuru Balaji temple priest CS Rangarajan, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The questioning, led by Moinabad Inspector Pawan Kumar Reddy and overseen by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanti, focused on the motive behind the assault. Sources revealed that Reddy showed no signs of remorse or fear during the interrogation. He recounted his long-standing discontent with authorities, judiciary and government institutions after a personal grievance involving his daughter in 2014-15, claiming that justice was never served.

Reddy revealed that he aimed to create a new system under his leadership by forming the Rama Rajyam Army. He met Rangarajan at the temple in 2023 and requested him to support him in formation of the organisation. But Rangarajan did not respond. On January 25, more than 20 persons held a meeting at Penugonda in Andhra Pradesh. On February 4, they held another meeting at Dammaiguda, Kapra, with the help of Reddy’s friend and advocate Damodar Reddy where they discussed their success in getting the support of all the priests they met for their ideology except that of Rangarajan.

As per the plan devised by Reddy, on February 7, he and a few others barged into Rangarajan’s house and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not fall in line. Reddy grew furious at the priest’s firm stand and pushed the latter down. Then the other accused pounced on the priest and thrashed him before fleeing.