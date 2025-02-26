ETV Bharat / state

Chilling’s Coppersmiths Carry Forward Seven-Generation Craft In Ladakh

Four families in Chilling currently practice this craft. One such family, 60-year-old Tsering Jigmet has been coppersmiths for seven generations. Jigmet learned the craft from his father who is now 85 years old. His son Tsewang Tamchos, also a coppersmith has built a museum in their residential place showcasing the various artefacts from ancient times and instruments of coppersmiths.

During olden times, Copper was found on the riverside banks along the Indus river. One could easily identify it by seeing its colour change to green as it gets rusted from contact with the water. But with time, the sighting of iron became rare. The coppersmiths now depend on raw materials they buy from the Leh market.

Despite changing times and dwindling resources, this ancient art continues to thrive, passed down from master artisans to their descendants, keeping alive a tradition as enduring as the mountains that surround them.

According to local legend, when a Ladakhi king commissioned the grand copper-gilded statue of Gautam Buddha in Shey Palace, he invited skilled goldsmiths from Nepal to complete the work. After the statue was completed, these artisans settled in Chilling and its neighbouring villages such as Sumdha, Skyu and Kaya laying the foundation for what would become Ladakh’s renowned coppersmith tradition.

Leh: The village of Chilling in Ladakh holds a centuries-old legacy of craftsmanship. Over generations, the coppersmiths of Chilling have preserved and perfected their craft, creating handmade Ladakhi utensils that remain an integral part of local households and monasteries.

“I have learned this craft from my grandfather and father. Earlier we used to find a lot of copper from the Zanskar River. Even during my grandfather’s time, they used to find a few near the riversides. This copper was called ‘chu-zang’ or copper found from water. I have heard they still find it in Zanskar,” said Tsering.

Eshey Namgyal - 85-years-old coppersmith from Chilling village in Ladakh (Serzo Museum, Chilling)

Tsering added that the locals in Ladakh mostly come to them to buy their products since those are purely hand-made. "They also trust us as they know we only use pure materials. We don’t use any machines and this is what makes our products special and we don’t have to worry about them not selling,” said Tsering Jigmet.

Tsewang Rigzen, another coppersmith aged 56 learned this craft from his father. He said, “Earlier copper was found on the riversides and had the same value as gold at the time. When the Army came to Ladakh, bomb coverings were also used as raw material. The raw material was melted and used.”

Handmade utensils of Ladakh made by coppersmiths of Chilling (Serzo Museum, Chilling)

There is a rise in demand orders for these copper utensils and this is echoed by the foreign tourists who place orders regularly. Tsewang Rigzen said, “My customers are mostly foreigners who place orders according to their preferences.”

“Earlier there weren't many livelihood options and if we wanted to earn we had to learn this craft. Earlier our villagers had to travel to Leh and other places during festivals to sell their products compared to today. As soon as harvesting was done they used to go out to sell and come back with raw material and make more products during the winter,” he added.

Handmade utensils of Ladakh made by coppersmiths of Chilling (Serzo Museum, Chilling)

Another coppersmith, Tsering Dawa aged 60 is a third-generation coppersmith and was taught the craft since he was a kid. He said, “My family has been practising this craft for generations. I am very lucky that I didn’t have to go to the market to sell. The locals here place orders as they value the handmade craft.”

“I have received orders for products mostly with silver designs. But gold can also be added as part of its design but is only used when making products for the monasteries, ”added Tsering Dawa.

Thumbu made of copper (Serzo Museum, Chilling)

The coppersmiths of Chilling, Ladakh use pure copper and brass to craft their products. The products they make include pots, thumbu (Ladakhi utensil used for different liquids), chapskan (a utensil used to keep Ladakhi alcohol), different type of spoons, butter tea cups with lids and many other utensils which are used in monasteries for religious purposes.