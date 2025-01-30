ETV Bharat / state

Chillai Kalan Ends In Kashmir; Prolonged Dry Spell, Sunny Days Mark Harshest Winter Period

Chillai Kalan ends in Kashmir valley, with Srinagar recording -8.5°C, minimal snowfall, and a significant rise in daytime temperatures, reports Parvez Ud Din.

View of snow covered Pahalgam in south Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 4:09 PM IST

Srinagar: The 40-day harshest phase of winter in Kashmir known as Chillai Kalan ended on Thursday and witnessed a prolonged dry spell and warmer days.

Unlike previous years, this season’s Chillai Kalan was relatively mild, with the Valley facing 75 percent deficit of rains and snow. Instead, the days were marked with high temperatures, above 8 degrees from the normal winter temperatures.

Light to moderate snowfall in the plains and heavier snowfall was confined to higher reaches of the valley. However, despite occasional wet spells, the overall weather remained dry with sunshine dominating the days.

While daytime temperatures stayed above average, the bone-chilling cold persisted during the nights. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its lowest December temperature in decades at minus 8.5°C. Historical data show that the city witnessed the lowest-ever December temperature in 1964 at minus 12.8°C, followed by minus 10.3°C in 1974.

According to the experts, Chillai Kalan has seen dry spells in the past also, but this year’s prolonged dry and hot weather has significantly impacted water reservoirs. The Meteorological Department (MeT) recorded only 25 to 30 percent of the usual rainfall and snowfall. Mid-January saw an unprecedented warm spell, with maximum temperatures reaching 15°C during daytime—nearly 8 degrees above normal.

The director-in-charge of the Meteorological Department in Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, attributed the dry conditions to prolonged clear skies and rising daytime temperatures. The absence of substantial precipitation has already created a premature spring-like atmosphere in the Valley.

Looking ahead, light to moderate snowfall or rain is expected in the Kashmir valley between January 31 to February 5 due to an incoming western disturbance. Meanwhile, the latest temperature readings show Srinagar froze at minus 1.5°C, and famous tourist resorts – Pahalgam and Gulmarg – at minus 3.4°C, and 6.5°C, respectively.

With Chillai Kalan over, the Kashmir Valley now enters Chillai Khurd (30 Jan – 18 Feb) followed by Chilla Bacha (19 – 28 Feb), marking the gradual transition from the peak of winter toward the arrival of spring.

