ETV Bharat / state

Chillai Kalan Ends In Kashmir; Prolonged Dry Spell, Sunny Days Mark Harshest Winter Period

Srinagar: The 40-day harshest phase of winter in Kashmir known as Chillai Kalan ended on Thursday and witnessed a prolonged dry spell and warmer days.

Unlike previous years, this season’s Chillai Kalan was relatively mild, with the Valley facing 75 percent deficit of rains and snow. Instead, the days were marked with high temperatures, above 8 degrees from the normal winter temperatures.

Light to moderate snowfall in the plains and heavier snowfall was confined to higher reaches of the valley. However, despite occasional wet spells, the overall weather remained dry with sunshine dominating the days.

While daytime temperatures stayed above average, the bone-chilling cold persisted during the nights. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its lowest December temperature in decades at minus 8.5°C. Historical data show that the city witnessed the lowest-ever December temperature in 1964 at minus 12.8°C, followed by minus 10.3°C in 1974.