Children Served Only Rice And Salt For Lunch At Sukma Bal Ashram, Hostel Superintendent Suspended

Sukma: Close on the heels of the Pakela Balak Pota Cabin incident in Chhattisgarh's Sukma where phenyl was allegedly mixed in children's food, another case of negligence has surfaced from Mankapal Bal Ashram in the district, this time over complaints of serving only salt with rice without dal or curry for lunch. The Ashram's in-charge Superintendent has been placed under suspension.

As per the government guidelines, children in schools or hostels are supposed to get hot and nutritious food during mid-day meals. However, at Mankapal Ashram, despite the availability of soybean, potatoes and other food items, the children were allegedly only given rice with salt.

The matter came to light when the district administration received information about the incident. Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv immediately ordered an inquiry, following which Assistant Commissioner Hemant Sinha and Mandal Convenor reached the spot.

Investigation revealed serious negligence by in-charge Superintendent Jai Prakash Baghel while discharging his duties. Subsequently, the District Collector ordered suspension of the superintendent on Wednesday (September 3).

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him for failing in his responsibility of child care. Baghel's headquarters have been fixed at the Block Development Officer, Education Officer Office in Sukma, and as per rules, he will receive only subsistence allowance during the suspension period.

Collector Dhruv said, "Those who tamper with the food, health and education of children will not be spared under any circumstances."

He has directed all concerned officials to conduct regular inspections of all ashrams and hostels to ensure that children are served nutritious food.

Notably, in last month's phenyl-mixing incident at Pakela Balak Pota Cabin, an assistant teacher was arrested for his alleged involvement. During interrogation, he told police that he did so owing to his personal enmity with the superintendent in-charge of the Pota Cabin.