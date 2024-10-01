ETV Bharat / state

7 Children Injured In Crude Bomb Blast In Bihar's Bhagalpur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

A group of children playing in Habibpur area of Bhagalpur mistook a crude bomb for a box and threw it away. Police are probing as to who had left the bomb here.

7 Children Injured In Crude Bomb Blast In Bihar's Bhagalpur
Police investigating after bomb blast (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Seven children sustained severe injuries after a crude bomb explosion while they were playing on the streets in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Shahjahan under Habibpur police station area of ​​the district. Among the seven, two are siblings. All were stated to be in critical condition and referred to Mayaganj from Sadar Hospital.

An official of Bhagalpur Police said that a country-made bomb had exploded and FSL team has been called for inspection. Evidence is being collected from the spot, he added.

''At around 12:26 pm, information of a bomb blast in Khilafat Nagar was reported under Habibpur police station. Seven children were injured in the incident. The FSL team is at the spot and investigation is being done from every angle.'' Dr K Ramdas, City SP, Bhagalpur.

Children were playing on a street in Shahjahan area when the incident occurred. Mother of Mannu, who was injured in the incident, said that hearing a loud sound, she went outside the house and saw the children lying in a pool of blood.

"I heard a loud sound and when I came out I found both my sons injured on the ground. I immediately took them to Sadar Hospital, from where they were brought to Mayaganj," Mannu's mother Ruksad said.

Children said that while playing, the children stumbled upon a tin box. After picking the box up, they threw it away and on hitting the ground, an explosion occurred.

The incident has triggered panic in the area. Police are investigating from where the bomb arrived.

"We were sleeping in the house and my son had gone out to buy notebooks. Some children were playing on the street at that time. Suddenly, there was a loud sound and when I rushed out of the house, saw many children injured," Maryam, mother of an injured child said.

