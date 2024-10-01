ETV Bharat / state

7 Children Injured In Crude Bomb Blast In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Seven children sustained severe injuries after a crude bomb explosion while they were playing on the streets in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Shahjahan under Habibpur police station area of ​​the district. Among the seven, two are siblings. All were stated to be in critical condition and referred to Mayaganj from Sadar Hospital.

An official of Bhagalpur Police said that a country-made bomb had exploded and FSL team has been called for inspection. Evidence is being collected from the spot, he added.

''At around 12:26 pm, information of a bomb blast in Khilafat Nagar was reported under Habibpur police station. Seven children were injured in the incident. The FSL team is at the spot and investigation is being done from every angle.'' Dr K Ramdas, City SP, Bhagalpur.

Children were playing on a street in Shahjahan area when the incident occurred. Mother of Mannu, who was injured in the incident, said that hearing a loud sound, she went outside the house and saw the children lying in a pool of blood.