ETV Bharat / state

Children Have No Rights Over Property Acquired by Mother, Rules Telangana High Court

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

The Telangana High Court ruled that children do not inherently have rights over property acquired by their mother and affirmed her authority to gift the property to individuals of her choice.

Telangana High Court on Friday declared that children do not have inherent rights over property acquired by their mother
Telangana High Court (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court on Friday declared that children do not have inherent rights over property acquired by their mother, affirming her authority to gift such property to individuals of her choosing.

A bench comprising Justice Mousami Bhattacharya and Justice M.G. Priyadarshini pronounced the verdict in response to a petition filed by Bajranglal Agarwal. Bajranglal challenged a civil court's decision to uphold a gift settlement deed executed by his mother, Sushil Agarwal, in favour of her elder son.

The case revolved around one-third share of a house in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area bought by Sushil Agarwal's husband in 1988 in her name. Following his death, Sushil Agarwal initially made a will sharing the property equally among her three sons. However, she later revoked this will and executed a gift settlement deed, transferring her share of the property to her eldest son.

Bajranglal Agarwal, the younger son, contested this decision, arguing that the property should be treated as joint family property and that he should be entitled to a one-third share. Representing Sushil Agarwal, her lawyer countered that since the property was bought by the parents and registered in the mother's name, the sons had no legal claim over it.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench ruled that it was not appropriate to challenge the mother's rights simply because she had made a will deed earlier, which she later cancelled in favour of a gift deed. The court emphasised that legal suits should be filed only when clear rights exist and dismissed the petition, labelling it as speculative.

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court on Friday declared that children do not have inherent rights over property acquired by their mother, affirming her authority to gift such property to individuals of her choosing.

A bench comprising Justice Mousami Bhattacharya and Justice M.G. Priyadarshini pronounced the verdict in response to a petition filed by Bajranglal Agarwal. Bajranglal challenged a civil court's decision to uphold a gift settlement deed executed by his mother, Sushil Agarwal, in favour of her elder son.

The case revolved around one-third share of a house in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area bought by Sushil Agarwal's husband in 1988 in her name. Following his death, Sushil Agarwal initially made a will sharing the property equally among her three sons. However, she later revoked this will and executed a gift settlement deed, transferring her share of the property to her eldest son.

Bajranglal Agarwal, the younger son, contested this decision, arguing that the property should be treated as joint family property and that he should be entitled to a one-third share. Representing Sushil Agarwal, her lawyer countered that since the property was bought by the parents and registered in the mother's name, the sons had no legal claim over it.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench ruled that it was not appropriate to challenge the mother's rights simply because she had made a will deed earlier, which she later cancelled in favour of a gift deed. The court emphasised that legal suits should be filed only when clear rights exist and dismissed the petition, labelling it as speculative.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOTHERS PROPERTY RULEINHERENT PROPERTYTELENGANA PROPERTY RULEGIFT SETTLEMENT DEEDTELANGANA HC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.