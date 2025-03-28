Three Children Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Home In Telangana, Mother Undergoing Treatment

Telangana: Three children, aged 12, 10 and 8, were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house in Telangana's Sangareddy district, police said on Friday. The mother of the children is undergoing treatment for stomach ache at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

According to police, Chennaiyya, resident of Raghavendra Colony in Ameenpur, had taken his wife Rajitha to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache late at night. When he returned home this morning, the three children were found unconscious and later declared dead by doctors. The children have been identified as Saikrishna (12), Madhupriya (10) and Gautam (8). Police have shifted the bodies for autopsy and a case has been registered in this connection.

Chennaiyya works as a water tanker driver. At around 9 pm on Thursday, the couple and their three children had dinner at home. While Chennaiyya ate rice and dal, his wife and children ate 'perugannam' (curd rice). After dinner, Chennaiyya went to Chandanagar for work and returned home at around 11 pm. When Rajitha had opened the door to let him in, the children were asleep.

At around 3 am, Rajitha complained of a severe stomach ache and with the help of locals, Chennaiyya rushed her to a hospital. Later, when he returned home, he found the children lying unconscious and upon examination, doctors found that all were dead.

Chennaiyya hails from Medakapalle in Talakondapalle mandal of Rangareddy district. He has been staying in Ameenpur for employment. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether it is a case of mere food poisoning or something else, an official of Ameenpur police station said.