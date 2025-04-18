ETV Bharat / state

Over 25 Children Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning After Drinking Buttermilk In Rajkot

Rajkot: More than 25 children fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after having buttermilk distributed by a trust in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Wednesday. They complained of vomiting and were shifted to a hospital but all are stated to be stable.

The incident took place in Bhavani Nagar area near Ramnath Pada of Rajkot after Bolbala Trust distributed buttermilk. Children of the area gathered here and drank buttermilk. Soon after this, the health condition of over 25 children started deteriorating with many complaining of vomiting, triggering panic among locals.

"This trust keeps doing social work in the area from time to time. After the incident surfaced, an investigation was initiated by the municipal corporation. Samples of buttermilk have been collected for testing and further probe will be held. At present, the condition of all children is stated to be stable," Dr Jayesh Vakani, health officer, Rajkot Municipal Corporation said.